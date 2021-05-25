Who was George Floyd before his death?

Who was George Floyd?

George Floyd was a 46-year-old dad who spent most of his life in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

Floyd left Houston to find a job and start a new life in Minneapolis, where he worked as a truck driver and bouncer.

A friend of Floyd, NBA star Stephen Jackson, said that he moved to Minnesota "to be his best self".

Before his death, Floyd worked at Latin American restaurant 'Conga Latin Bistro'

But, due to the coronavirus pandemic warranting stay-at-home orders, Floyd lost his job.

In a Facebook post, Conga customer Jessi Zendejas said that Floyd "loved his hugs from his regulars".

"[He] would be mad if you didn't stop to greet him because he honestly loved seeing everyone and watching everyone have fun." Jessi wrote.

Graffiti artist Akse spray paints a mural of George Floyd in Manchester's northern quarter on June 03, 2020. Picture: Getty

Floyd has received many touching tributes, where people close to him and people who had encountered him, honoured the person he was.

George Floyd was referred to as a "gentle giant" - explaining his 6ft 6in height but easygoing and friendly nature.

"Knowing my brother is to love my brother," Philonise Floyd, George's brother, told CNN.

"He's a gentle giant, he don't hurt anybody" his brother added.

Floyd was an athlete, who enjoyed playing basketball and football during his school days.

Jonathan Veal – one of Floyd's former classmates – told KWTX: "I was just blown away because I had never seen a 12-year-old that tall."

"We never referred to him as George, we would always call him 'Floyd' or 'Big Floyd'" Jonathan told the publication.

George Floyd's brother attends unveiling of memorial portrait in Brooklyn. Picture: Getty

According to an Obituary, Floyd's Yates High School football and basketball teammate revealed that Floyd was a "caring person."

"His personality and his heart for others was equal or greater to his physical stature, and he always had a heart to give back".

George Floyd was apart of DJ Screw's Houston legendary rap group.

He was called 'Big Floyd' as a rapper, and was an extended member of the family, which included Big Moe, Lil' Flip, Big Pokey, and Fat Pat, as well as affiliates Lil' Troy and UGK.

