George Floyd death anniversary: Things that have and haven't changed since his passing

George Floyd death anniversary: Things that have and haven't changed since his passing. Picture: Getty

It has been a year since George Floyd was killed in police custody in the US, a tragic incident which sparked a worldwide movement.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder. The world mourned the heart-wrenching loss of George's life, and saw an uprising of people fighting for justice. The fight for equality and anti-racism continues.

Mr Floyd was an unarmed 46-year-old black man, who died on May 25th 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States.

He was arrested by police officer Derek Chauvin over a counterfeit $20 bill. During the arrest, Chauvin – a white police officer – knelt on Floyd's neck after he was handcuffed and lying face down.

The death of George Floyd led to social and political debates about racism and inequality, which further reignited the Black Lives Matter movement on a large scale.

The world participated in protests, events, marches, social media activism and more, calling for changes to policing, education, culture and economic structures.

But, the question still stands....'What has actually changed since George Floyd's death?'

Here's a list of things that have and have not changed since Floyd's murder.