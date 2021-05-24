George Floyd death anniversary: memorials, gatherings, events and dates

George Floyd death anniversary: memorials, gatherings, events and dates. Picture: Getty

It's been a year since George Floyd was tragically murdered in police custody.

One year ago, people from all over the world came together in the fight against racial injustice following the tragic murder of George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was murdered in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Earlier this month, former police officer Derek Chauvin, 45, was found guilty of killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes.

In the wake of Floyd's death, months of protests, demonstrations and rallies took place across the globe in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

George Floyd's family leads march ahead of anniversary of Floyd's death. Picture: Getty

Various events have been scheduled to mark the anniversary of Floyd's passing. On May 23rd, a rally took place in Minneapolis which saw hundreds of people - including members of Floyd's family - gather outside the Hennepin County Government Center, where Chauvin's trial took place.

"It has been a long year. It has been a painful year," said Floyd's sister, Bridgett Floyd, as she addressed the crowd, "It has been very frustrating for me and my family for our lives to change in the blink of an eye - I still don't know why."

Where are the George Floyd anniversary events taking place in the UK?

Various vigils in memory of George Floyd have been planned across the country. On Tuesday 25th May, 2021, they are expected to take place in the following locations:

Bristol - College Green, 6:00pm

Brighton - The Level, 6:00pm

Nottingham - Old Market Square, 6:00pm

Leeds - Cross Flatts Park, Beeston, 6:00pm

Leeds - Potternewton Park, 6:00pm

On Saturday May 22, 2021, protesters gathered outside the US embassy in London. Around a dozen Stand Up To Racism campaigners carried signs and Black Lives Matter banners while calling for justice, according to The Guardian.

More protests and vigils in remembrance of Floyd are expected to take place on the day of the anniversary.

A memorial to George Floyd near the site where he died in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 20, 2020. Picture: Getty

Where is the George Floyd memorial?

George Floyd Square is a memorial site at the intersection in Minneapolis where Floyd was murdered on May 25th, 2020.

Located at the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, the site is where Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes outside the Cup Foods convenience store.

The site now pays homage to the late Floyd and became the location of protest art, murals, protest gatherings, community meetings, floral displays, food drives, and neighbourhood movie nights.

Events of remembrance are expected to take place at George Floyd Square on Tuesday 25th May, the anniversary of his passing, as well as various locations across the US.