George Floyd & Derek Chauvin's last words revealed in new bodycam transcript

George Floyd & Derek Chauvin's last words revealed in new bodycam transcript. Picture: Getty

A new police bodycam transcript has detailed George Floyd's last words.

By Tiana Williams

George Floyd's unfortunate death has touched millions of people worldwide and has sparked a movement in history that will live on forever.

New details of the moments from George Floyd's arrest, to his death has surfaced.

According TMZ, police bodycam transcripts shows that ex Minneapolis officer, Thomas Lane, initially confronted Floyd in a car. Lane immediately demanded Floyd to show his hands.

Floyd began to start apologising to Lane, as he revealed he was nervous due to a prior gun-related incident.

"I'm so sorry. God dang man ... I got shot the same way Mr. Officer, before," Floyd reportedly told Lane. "

George Floyd continued "Last time, I got shot like that Mr. Officer, it was the same thing ... Please don't shoot me. Please, man ... I'll look at you eye-to-eye, man. Please don't shoot me."

Protesters gather to fight for justice for black people who have been killed by police. Picture: Getty

Lane told Floyd he wasn't going to shoot; however, moments later the arrest escalated to three officers, pinning Floyd to the ground for allegedly passing a counterfeit bill.

After George Floyd reportedly plead with the officers telling them he couldn't breathe, Officer Derek Chauvin said, "Then stop talking, stop yelling, it takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk".

Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter. Picture: Getty

George Floyd responded "Come on, man. Oh, oh. I cannot breathe. I cannot breathe. Ah! They'll kill me. They'll kill me. I can't breathe. I can't breathe. Oh!" Floyd said, according to the transcripts.

Minutes later, Floyd was unresponsive and was pronounced dead.

A bystander filmed the arrest which showed the killing of George Floyd.

The video footage went viral on social media, leading to many to organise protests to fight for '#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd' and march against police brutality.

The clip shows former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes as George shouted "I can't breathe."

Police killing victim George Floyd's old Houston neighborhood. Picture: Getty

In the video, Lane was seen pushing Floyd's legs down to the pavement, while ex-officer J. Alexander Kueng pushed on Floyd's back.

Now ex-officer Tou Thao attemtped to keep bystanders away during the ordeal, as they begged officers to release Floyd.

The transcript derives from a newly filed motion to dismiss charges against Lane, who is one of four officers charged in Floyd's killing on May 25th.

Ex-cop Chauvin has since been charged with murder and manslaughter, while Lane, Kueng, and Thao were each charged with manslaughter as well as aiding and abetting murder.