The Weeknd fans think he's dissing ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid in new song

11 January 2022, 14:01 | Updated: 11 January 2022, 14:23

Following the release of his latest album Dawn FM, fans are convinced The Weeknd is throwing shade at ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid on one of the tracks

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Last week, The Weeknd released his highly-anticipated fifth album Dawn FM and in the song 'Here We Go... Again', fans believe they have uncovered the singer throwing shots at ex Bella Hadid.

The Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – seems to make reference to her new relationship with unknown art director named Marc Kalman whilst confirming his rumoured relationship with movie star Angelina Jolie.

The Weeknd dating history: from Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez

In the lyrics to 'Here We Go... Again', The Weeknd sings:

"Your girlfriend's tryna pair you with somebody more famous. But instead you ended up with someone so basic, faceless. Someone to take your pictures and frame it. And my new girl, she a movie star".

After the song went viral, fans quickly took to social media to share their theories on whether or not he is indeed confirming his relationship with actress Angelina Jolie.

This comes after the two were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner together in Los Angeles. They were seen leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica together, instantly sparked dating rumours.

Shortly after, they were spotted again on another 'secret date' at a concert in LA.

Angelina recently dodged a question about her rumoured relationship with The Weeknd during a promotional interview for the movie Eternals.

When asked by interviewer Justin Sylvester whether her children were more excited by her role in the film or by her friendship with R&B singer, Angelina replied:

"They're very excited about this film... If that's what you're asking. They're very excited about this film" she affirmed.

He famously dated supermodel Bella Hadid from 2015 until 2019 during an on-off relationship, splitting up and getting back together multiple times. They began dating in early 2015 and were first spotted together at Coachella that year.

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid at the Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology Costume Institute Gala
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid at the Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology Costume Institute Gala. Picture: Getty

They first split in November 2016 due to their conflicting schedules. A month after their split, Bella walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show where The Weeknd was performing.

In January 2017, The Weeknd began dating Selena Gomez, before they split that September. Bella and The Weeknd rekindled their romance in May 2018, before splitting up once again in August 2019.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest The Weeknd News

The Weeknd 'Gasoline' lyrics meaning revealed

The Weeknd 'Gasoline' lyrics meaning revealed

The Weeknd dating history: from Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez.

The Weeknd dating history: from Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez

The Weeknd new album Dawn FM: tracklist, features, release date and more

The Weeknd new album Dawn FM: tracklist, features, release date and more
Angelina Jolie dodges uncomfortable relationship question about The Weeknd

Angelina Jolie dodges uncomfortable question about The Weeknd
The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie relationship timeline: Dating rumours, photos & more

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie relationship timeline: dating rumours, photos & more

More News

Post Malone reveals he has finished his new album

Post Malone new album 2022: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more
Kendall Jenner addresses 'inappropriate' dress she wore to friend’s wedding

Kendall Jenner addresses 'inappropriate' dress she wore to friend’s wedding
Rihanna 'drops Ari Fletcher from lingerie partnership' over domestic abuse comments

Rihanna 'drops Ari Fletcher from Savage Fenty partnership' over domestic abuse comments

Rihanna

Quavo dating history: his girlfriends and exes from Saweetie to Iggy Azalea

Quavo dating history: his girlfriends and exes from Saweetie to Iggy Azalea
Quavo and Karrueche Tran reignite romance rumours

Quavo and Karrueche Tran reignite romance rumours