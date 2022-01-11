The Weeknd fans think he's dissing ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid in new song

Following the release of his latest album Dawn FM, fans are convinced The Weeknd is throwing shade at ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid on one of the tracks

Last week, The Weeknd released his highly-anticipated fifth album Dawn FM and in the song 'Here We Go... Again', fans believe they have uncovered the singer throwing shots at ex Bella Hadid.

The Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – seems to make reference to her new relationship with unknown art director named Marc Kalman whilst confirming his rumoured relationship with movie star Angelina Jolie.

In the lyrics to 'Here We Go... Again', The Weeknd sings:

"Your girlfriend's tryna pair you with somebody more famous. But instead you ended up with someone so basic, faceless. Someone to take your pictures and frame it. And my new girl, she a movie star".

After the song went viral, fans quickly took to social media to share their theories on whether or not he is indeed confirming his relationship with actress Angelina Jolie.

Bella Hadid goes to sleep at night knowing The Weeknd's music slaps so hard bc of her — alice (@reyeverdeen) January 4, 2022

its the way The Weeknd writes all his songs about Bella Hadid — Amanda (@amandadevinee) January 7, 2022

not abel confirming he bagged angelina jolie pic.twitter.com/XZ54vDppl5 — 🛸 (@emera7d) January 7, 2022

what makes the weeknd’s albums EVEN better is that i like to assume they are about bella hadid — Brooke Mooney (@brookemooney_) January 7, 2022

So The Weeknd is really dating Angelina Jolie huh . #DawnFM pic.twitter.com/X7gfmPZjGJ — Rohan (@___ArtVandelay) January 7, 2022

This comes after the two were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner together in Los Angeles. They were seen leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica together, instantly sparked dating rumours.

Shortly after, they were spotted again on another 'secret date' at a concert in LA.

Angelina recently dodged a question about her rumoured relationship with The Weeknd during a promotional interview for the movie Eternals.

When asked by interviewer Justin Sylvester whether her children were more excited by her role in the film or by her friendship with R&B singer, Angelina replied:

"They're very excited about this film... If that's what you're asking. They're very excited about this film" she affirmed.

He famously dated supermodel Bella Hadid from 2015 until 2019 during an on-off relationship, splitting up and getting back together multiple times. They began dating in early 2015 and were first spotted together at Coachella that year.

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid at the Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology Costume Institute Gala. Picture: Getty

They first split in November 2016 due to their conflicting schedules. A month after their split, Bella walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show where The Weeknd was performing.

In January 2017, The Weeknd began dating Selena Gomez, before they split that September. Bella and The Weeknd rekindled their romance in May 2018, before splitting up once again in August 2019.