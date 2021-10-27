Angelina Jolie dodges uncomfortable question about The Weeknd

27 October 2021, 15:14 | Updated: 27 October 2021, 16:20

Angelina Jolie dodges uncomfortable relationship question about The Weeknd
Angelina Jolie dodges uncomfortable relationship question about The Weeknd. Picture: Getty

The actress awkwardly dodged a question about her friendship with the 'Earned It' singer, following dating rumours.

Angelina Jolie was promoting her new film the Eternal when she got asked about whether she is dating singer The Weeknd.

The Hollywood actress, 46, was in an interview with her film co-star Salma Hayek on E!'s Daily Pop when she awkwardly reacted to a question about her relationship with singer.

Angelina Jolie was previously romantically linked to Brad Pitt.
Angelina Jolie was previously romantically linked to Brad Pitt. Picture: Getty

The pair sparked dating rumours after being spotted together on several occasions. The swiftly avoided discussing her friendship with the 'Save Your Tears' artist.

When asked by host Justin Sylvester whether her children were more excited by her role in Eternals or by her friendship with The Weeknd, Angelina replied:  'They're very excited about this film... If that's what you're asking,' she said awkwardly.

The Weeknd dated supermodel Bella Hadid from 2015 until 2019.
The Weeknd dated supermodel Bella Hadid from 2015 until 2019. Picture: Getty

'They're very excited about this film,' she repeated in a more muted tone. The actress glared at her co star Hayek, seemingly uncomfortable with the question.

Angelina and The Weeknd have been spotted dining together several times this year. While some fans defended Jolie, claiming the question was inappropriate, other fans are convinced they are together.

One fan reacted to the video clip from the interview, writing: "Like what does Angelina Jolie’s friendship/potential relationship with The Weeknd have to do with the damn Eternals? Lol."

The pair have reportedly been telling people they are 'just friends', however, some fans are convinced there an item.

One fan took to Twitter to write: "angelina jolie and the weeknd are probably the most random couple to happen this year".

Last month, Angelina and The Weeknd were spotted arriving at celebrity hotspot, Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

The pair allegedly headed towards The Weeknd's mansion in Bel-Air.

