Who is Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama Layna? Instagram and age revealed
6 January 2021, 11:40 | Updated: 6 January 2021, 11:43
Layna has revealed Tekashi 6ix9ine has not met their two year old daughter.
Tekashi 6ix9ine has been dragged several times by his ex girlfriend and baby mama Sara Molina, whom he shares his 5-year-old daughter, Saraiyah, with.
Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mother claims he's never met his 2-year-old daughter
However, 6ix9ine's alleged second baby mama has been more quiet over the years. Although Layna doesn't consistently disclose much about her situation with 6ix9ine and their two-year-old daughter, she has had enough.
On Sunday (Dec 27) the social media sensation took to Instagram to let the rappers fans know he hasn't ever met his daughter.
Find out more about Layna below.
Who is Layna?
Layna is mostly known for being attached to rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.
The "FEFE" rapper allegedly shares a daughter with Layna. In June 2019, Layna took to Instagram to call out the rapper for not being in his daughters life, while sharing an image of her.
In December 2020, Layna revealed that 6ix9ine still has not met his two year-old daughter.
Fans first became aware of Tekashi 6ix9ine having another child in February 2019, his other baby mama, Sara Molina claimed that the rapper has a second baby mama.
Molina revealed that he fathered his second child while in a relationship with her.
Outside of her ties to Tekashi 6ix9ine, Layna is a successful Instagram model, with her page boasting over 93.8k followers.
What is Layna's age?
According to Layna's Instagram bio, she is 23 years-old.
What is Layna's Instagram?
Layna's Instagram handle is @laynax3_
What is the DNA test? Does Layna and Tekashi 6ix9ine have a child together?
In early April of 2020, Layna shared a video on her Instagram page which shows the DNA tests results she took from Tekashi's father Daniel Hernandez Sr.
The tests came out 99.9% positive meaning Tekashi is the father of her daughter.
Prior to revealing the DNA results, Layna slammed 6ix9ine on Instagram for not being apart of his daughters life.
In a 2019 post, Layna wrote "“I’m a mother and im angryyyyyy. @6ix9ine worried about grabbing a dirty fake butt that he probably gave bv during a jail visit instead of meeting your beautiful daughter and holding her while shes an infant you dummmmyyy,” wrote Layna.
She continued “Your brother @odirtydollars speak the tf up to your f**king brother you seen and hearted the photos I sent you of her but you buying ni**as rolexs for lil friends but cant do sh*t for your niece while your bro locked up and let your mom meet her granddaughter like shes been wanting to since she was born.”