Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama claims he's ghosting his daughter since prison release

24 April 2020, 17:34 | Updated: 24 April 2020, 17:36

Tekashi 6ix9ine hasn'r seen his daughter since prison release
Tekashi 6ix9ine hasn'r seen his daughter since prison release. Picture: Getty/Instagram

After being released from prison several weeks ago Tekashi 6ix9ine has not seen his young daughter.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama Sara Molina has spoken out a number of times about the rapper's parenting in the past and now she's claiming that 6ix9ine is ghosting his daughter.

> Tekashi 6ix9ine’s lawyer asks judge to let rapper record music videos in his backyard

According to TMZ, 6ix9ine set up a meet at a neutral location with Sara in order to see his daughter Saraiyah, 4, however, just before his prison release he reportedly stopped communication.

TMZ claim that sources tell them "the only reason he [6ix9ine] hasn't reached out and attempted to connect yet, is because he wants the coronavirus pandemic under control first, as he wants to put his child's safety first."

6ix9ine's mother has been to see her grandaughter previously and TMZ revealed that Sara is happy for her to continue to see Saraiyah.

The publication also claim that sources say 6ix9ine thinks Sara is using the couple's daughter to try and get back with him and that he's trying to get a custody arrangement agreed through the courts currently.

