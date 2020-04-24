Tekashi 6ix9ine’s lawyer asks judge to let rapper record music videos in his backyard

Tekashi 6ix9ine wants permission to shoot music videos in his backyard. Picture: Getty

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine wants permission to shoot music videos in his backyard, after his recent release from prison.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was recently released from prison due coronavirus concerns. However, the 23-year-old rapper isn't wasting any time.

On Thursday (Apr 23) Tekashi 6ix9ine’s lawyer asked a federal judge to expand the rapper's house arrest to his backyard so he can record music videos.

According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, Tekashi's lawyers are asking Judge Engelmayer to allow the rapper to spend up to 2 hours in his backyard once a week to work on music videos.

Tekashi's lawyers say his probation officer is aware of the request and has no objection ... so 69 just needs the judge's stamp of approval too.

The “GUMMO” rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was released from prison early earlier this month, after his team argued that his chronic asthma made him susceptible to catching coronavirus.

Hernandez was released with four months left of a two-year sentence, for a racketeering and firearms and drug trafficking charge.

The letter from U.S. District Court in Manhattan, showed 6ix9ine's lawyer Lance Lazzaro asked that Hernandez for Tekashi to be allowed to make music videos in his backyard.

Where 6ix9ine is currently based, it has not been disclosed for protection purposed. The address on the letter was blacked out in the filing.

The TMZ court document adds that Hernandez' probation officer is aware of the request and has no objection.