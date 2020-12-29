Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mother claims he's never met his 2-year-old daughter

29 December 2020, 12:49

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mother claims he's never met his 2-year-old daughter
Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mother claims he's never met his 2-year-old daughter. Picture: Getty

Layna shares a two-year-old daughter with the 'GOOBA' rapper, his second child.

The mother of Tekashi 6ix9ine's youngest daughter has accused the rapper of neglecting his child.

Tekashi 6ix9ine faces backlash for mocking King Von's death

A woman named Layna, who allegedly shares a two-year-old daughter with the 24-year-old 'GOOBA' rapper, claimed that he has never even met his daughter.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been accused of neglecting his second child.
Tekashi 6ix9ine has been accused of neglecting his second child. Picture: Getty

"DANIEL still hasn't MET our 2 year old daughter," Layna wrote of Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez. "I stay lowkey and struggle in quiet and get sh*t done on my own.

"no help no childsupport everything done is all me on my own. Im the one that wrote a letter to help him get out TO MEET OUR DAUGHTER not for him to neglect and abandon her.

"I've gotten no phone call no attempt to see the baby and he lives not far from me theres no excuses."

"Over here we could only dream he'd offer to send my daughter gifts or want to meet her," she continued, seemingly throwing shade at Sara Molina, the mother of 6ix9ine's eldest daughter, Saraiyah, 5.

"So many babymothers on ig that receive some kind of help or child support always complaining to ig about there bd there are mothers that have it way harder than you!" she added.

"be grateful cause you could be in another mothers shoes. rant over."

Molina, who has previously spoken out about her allegedly abusive relationship with Hernandez, recently said the rapper didn't see her or their daughter over the holidays.

