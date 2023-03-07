Rihanna sends flowers to elderly women who recreated her Super Bowl performance

7 March 2023, 16:41

Rihanna sent a gift to a group of elderly women after a TikTok of them dancing to her Super Bowl performance went viral.

Rihanna has sent flowers to the women of an assisted living facility in Kentucky, America, after they recreated her Super Bowl halftime performance on TikTok.

The flowers were from the 'Rude Boy' singer, as well as Jay-Z and Roc Nation, who organised RiRi's comeback gig.

The initial clip of the elderly women went viral on TikTok last month, and has since racked up over 30 million views.

Rihanna shares adorable photos of 10-month-old baby son with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna during her performance at the Super Bowl.
Rihanna during her performance at the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

The TikTok account for Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green posted a viral video of some of its residents of RiRi's 'Rude Boy'.

Its Facebook page shared a string of pictures of red roses that Rihanna and Jay-Z sent to them.

"We love the TikTok here at Roc Nation," the note attached read, along with a bouquet of 100 flowers.

Everything we know about Rihanna's second pregnancy

Rihanna also sent a bouquet of flowers to residents of the home to congratulate them for their huge viral TikTok.

Her delivery came with a note that called the dance "amazing", according to this publication.

"We were just in shock," Paige Oakes, the centre's director of community relations, told the news outlet about the viral vid.

