Rihanna sends flowers to elderly women who recreated her Super Bowl performance

The flowers were from the 'Rude Boy' singer, as well as Jay-Z and Roc Nation, who organised RiRi's comeback gig.

The initial clip of the elderly women went viral on TikTok last month, and has since racked up over 30 million views.

Rihanna during her performance at the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

Its Facebook page shared a string of pictures of red roses that Rihanna and Jay-Z sent to them.

"We love the TikTok here at Roc Nation," the note attached read, along with a bouquet of 100 flowers.

Her delivery came with a note that called the dance "amazing", according to this publication.

"We were just in shock," Paige Oakes, the centre's director of community relations, told the news outlet about the viral vid.

