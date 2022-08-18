Rihanna spotted with baby boy for first time amid A$AP Rocky charges

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were spotted with their baby boy for the first time!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been spotted for the first time stepping off a flight to Los Angeles with their newborn son.

The 'ANTI' singer gave birth in May, and were pictured with their baby boy over the weekend, in pictures obtained by Hollywood Life.

This is the first time that the pair have been spotted with their son since his birth in May.

Rihanna recently welcomed a baby boy with ASAP Rocky. Picture: Getty Images

Riri and Rocky were wearing casual clothes as they stepped down from their private jet to a black van.

Rihanna wore a black tracksuit and Rocky donned a plaid shirt and cap.

A bodyguard held their son in a car seat before taking him down to the van. The 'Loud' singer has reported to move her focus from her music to being a mum for the first time.

The couple's outing with their bundle of joy comes after Rocky was charged with two counts of assault with a firearm after he was arrested earlier this year over allegedly shooting a friend during an altercation last year.

A$AP Rocky has now pleaded not-guilty to the charges, and the next court date is early in November.

If convicted, the 33-year-old rapper faces up to nine years in prison.

ASAP Rocky performing in London last month. Picture: Getty Images

A$AP Rocky was arrested shortly after landing in Los Angeles following a trip with beau Rihanna in Barbados in April, which was just a few weeks before she was expected to give birth.

The victim of the incident came forward and is part of the A$AP Mob hip-hop collective, known as A$AP Relli.

He is also now suing his former friend for alleged assault, battery, negligence and emotional distress.