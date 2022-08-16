A$AP Rocky charged over shooting in Hollywood

The rapper and Rihanna's boyfriend has been charged with assault with a firearm in connection to a shooting in Hollywood last year.

A$AP Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault with a firearm according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

The US rapper allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a victim, where the LAPD reports the incident as "an argument between two acquaintances" that resulted in the "suspect firing a handgun at the victim."

He was arrested this April at LAX airport, and girlfriend Rihanna was reportedly present at the time.

ASAP Rocky performing in London last month. Picture: Getty Images

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is alleged to have pointed the gun at a former friend during an altercation, and prosecution have said he later fired the weapon twice in the direction of the victim who sustained a minor injury.

If found guilty, the 33-year-old rapper could face up to nine years in prison.

He is due to appear in court on Wednesday to answer to the two charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna share a child together. Picture: Getty Images

After the initial arrest in April of this year, Police found multiple firearms at his home following a search warrant.

The victim of the incident came forward and is part of the A$AP Mob hip-hop collective, known as A$AP Relli.

He is also now suing his former friend for alleged assault, battery, negligence and emotional distress.

A$AP Relli, real name Terell Ephron, alleged that Rocky "lured him" to an obscure location in Hollywood to discuss a disagreement.

Ephron was reportedly struck by bullet fragments that required medical attention.

A$AP Rocky shares a newborn son with singer Rihanna, and is known for his songs such as 'Sundress' and 'Praise the Lord'.