Rihanna & A$AP Rocky are 'planning on getting married in Barbados'

7 February 2022, 17:27

Could a summertime wedding be on the horizon for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky? An insider close to the pair has revealed details

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are reportedly set to tie the knot in Barbados after the birth of their baby later this year.

Rihanna shows off growing baby bump in sweet pregnancy post on Instagram

An insider told The Sunday Mirror: "Rihanna is totally smitten with A$AP. They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional. They will be married, for sure. She has told pals she wants to be with him for ever, and he has said the same."

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna at the Fashion Awards 2019
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna at the Fashion Awards 2019. Picture: Getty

The two officially announced that they were expecting their first child together, after the couple were spotted walking in New York City on Jan 28.

It's also been reported that Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley, 56, will act as godmother to the baby, helping the couple plan the unofficial wedding in Rihanna’s home country.

"There are no plans yet for when the wedding will be but it won’t be before the baby is born" the source adds, continuing: "She has always wanted to get married and A$AP is her forever person".

A$AP Rocky confirmed his relationship with Rihanna in May 2021, dubbing her "the love of my life". Rumours that the two were involved again started after they were seen filming a music video in New York City.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spotted in New York City on July 11, 2021
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spotted in New York City on July 11, 2021. Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Rihanna News

Gigi Hadid apologises for comment on Rihanna's pregnancy photo

Gigi Hadid apologises for comment on Rihanna's pregnancy photo
Rihanna shows off growing baby bump in sweet pregnancy post on Instagram

Rihanna shows off growing baby bump in sweet pregnancy post on Instagram
Drake roasted by fans after Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's pregnancy announcement

Drake roasted amid Rihanna & A$AP Rocky pregnancy reveal

Drake

What will Rihanna & A$AP Rocky name their baby? Fan predictions revealed

What will Rihanna & A$AP Rocky name their baby? Fan predictions revealed
Is Rihanna having a boy or a girl? Fans spark theories over baby's gender

Is Rihanna having a boy or a girl? Fans spark theories over baby's gender

More News

Julia Fox responds to claims she dated Drake before Kanye West

Julia Fox responds to claims she dated Drake before Kanye West

Kanye West

Azealia Banks brands Kanye West an 'abusive psychopath' amid Kim Kardashian feud

Azealia Banks brands Kanye West an 'abusive psychopath' amid Kim Kardashian feud
Nicki Minaj's baby: name, gender age, photos & more

Nicki Minaj baby: name, gender age, photos & more

Nicki Minaj

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian accused him of 'putting a hit out on her'

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian accused him of 'putting a hit out on her'

Kanye West

Kylie Jenner welcomes baby boy with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner welcomes baby boy with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner