Rihanna & A$AP Rocky are 'planning on getting married in Barbados'

Could a summertime wedding be on the horizon for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky? An insider close to the pair has revealed details

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are reportedly set to tie the knot in Barbados after the birth of their baby later this year.

An insider told The Sunday Mirror: "Rihanna is totally smitten with A$AP. They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional. They will be married, for sure. She has told pals she wants to be with him for ever, and he has said the same."

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna at the Fashion Awards 2019. Picture: Getty

The two officially announced that they were expecting their first child together, after the couple were spotted walking in New York City on Jan 28.

It's also been reported that Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley, 56, will act as godmother to the baby, helping the couple plan the unofficial wedding in Rihanna’s home country.

"There are no plans yet for when the wedding will be but it won’t be before the baby is born" the source adds, continuing: "She has always wanted to get married and A$AP is her forever person".

A$AP Rocky confirmed his relationship with Rihanna in May 2021, dubbing her "the love of my life". Rumours that the two were involved again started after they were seen filming a music video in New York City.