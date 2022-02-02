A$AP Rocky kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?

It was revealed that the rapper will be expecting a child. Here's what we know about the star and his family life...

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have broken the internet after the announcement of their pregnancy.

The couple are expecting their first child together and it was announced with Rihanna debuting her baby bump for the first time as they walked the streets of New York City on Friday (Jan 28).

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend the 2021 Met Gala benefit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" in September 2021. Picture: Getty

Many fans are speculating about the due date, gender of the baby and even started to guess the potential names Rihanna and A$AP Rocky might name their child.

While the gender has not yet been revealed, everything is pretty much speculation at this point.

The news also caused fans to wonder whether the rapper and singer have any other kids of their own. Does A$AP Rocky have children? Here's what we know about the star and his family life...

Fans suspected Rihanna was pregnant after seeing the star frequently dressed in baggy clothes. Picture: Getty