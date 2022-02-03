Rihanna shows off growing baby bump in sweet pregnancy post on Instagram

The singer has shared a photo of her several-months pregnant baby bump on Instagram for the first time!

Rihanna's growing baby bump has made it's official debut on her Instagram. The singer shared a series of cute photos announcing her pregnancy with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

On Wednesday (Feb 2) the 'Work' singer surprised her fans with a new photo of her pregnant belly.

The post came a few days after it was revealed to the world that Rihanna, 33 and her boyfriend Rocky, 33, were expecting their first child together.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. Picture: Getty

Taking to Instagram, the billionaire songstress shared a photo of herself holding up her jersey to show off her several-months pregnant baby bump.

The carousel of snaps also showed photos from the photoshoot she did with Rocky in the streets of New York, which were the first set of pregnancy reveal photos.

Rihanna captioned the post in a very Rihanna way, writing: 'how the gang pulled up to black history month'.

In the first photo, which appeared to be taken in her bathroom, the mother-to-be pulled up her top and looked down at her baby bump.

The Savage X Fenty founder wore her hair up in a bun with curly ringlets dropping beside her face.

In the other set of photos, she posted a few from the striking photoshoot. Rihanna bared her baby bump and in an open pink coat and paired her look with light-wash blue jeans.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky embraced RiRi as he kissed her on her forehead whilst having his arm around her.

In May 2021, A$AP Rocky described Rihanna as the "love of my life" and revealed he was in a relationship with the star. Picture: Getty

After the news broke the internet, an insider told People that Rihanna 'couldn't be happier and is so excited to be a mom.' said the source

'Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea.'

The insider added: 'She's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.'

According to the source: 'Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different.

'Rihanna and Rocky are 'just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they're just the cutest, giddiest young couple that's expecting kids.'

Rihanna and Rocky attend the Louis Vuitton menswear spring/summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

The insider continued: 'A lot of guys have tried to sweep her off her feet, but Rocky actually managed to do it.

'Rocky is 'over-the-top romantic and sends her rooms full of flowers all the time. She's never felt this way before and this relationship has changed her.'

Fans have already started speculating on their due date, gender and what the name will be for Rihanna and Rocky's baby.

Congratulations to the couple.