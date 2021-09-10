Why did Nicki Minaj pull out of the 2021 MTV VMA's?

Fans were shocked to learn that Nicki Minaj has dropped out of the MTV VMA's.

TRIGGER WARNING: This article mentions sexual assault.

Nicki Minaj dropped the surprising news that she will be pulling out of the MTV Video Music Awards, 2021.

Here's all we know about why the star won't be making an appearance.

Nicki Minaj took to twitter to let fans know she will no longer be making an appearance at the 2021, MTV VMA's.

A fan, using the 'barBIA' hashtag to ask the star questions, wrote: "are you performing at the VMAs ?????? #barBIA A MAYBE IS OKAY TOO".

Nicki then responded to the Tweeter, saying: "I just pulled out. I’ll explain why another day.".

Continuing: "But I love those guys at MTV. thank you Bruce. I love you so much. Next year we there baby.".

Fans then flocked the replies, demanding to know why the star would not be making an appearance.

However, some fans speculated that the shock announcement had something to do with her husband Kenneth Petty's court case.

The 'Starships' rappers boo has previously served almost four years in 1995 for an attempted rape conviction, and has also served seven years in prison for manslaughter.

Petty was last arrested in 2019. Picture: Getty

Most recently, in 2019, Kenneth was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in his new home state.

It has now been reported that the stars husband has pleaded guilty to the offence.

With the guilty plea occurring so close to the performance, fans are convinced the two are related.

One fan tweeted: "It was overlapping with the court date".

Another wrote: "You really are avoiding being served those papers I thought it was jokes".

Other fans have noted the fact that Normani will now be making an appearance, despite previously tweeting about not being chosen to perform at the VMA's.

Speculation has begun that the 'Wild Side' star is taking Nicki's spot.

Fans can watch the VMA's on Sunday Sept. 12. UK fans can tune in on MTV or MTV.com.