Why did Nicki Minaj pull out of the 2021 MTV VMA's?

10 September 2021, 12:19

Fans were shocked to learn that Nicki Minaj has dropped out of the MTV VMA's.

TRIGGER WARNING: This article mentions sexual assault.

Nicki Minaj dropped the surprising news that she will be pulling out of the MTV Video Music Awards, 2021.

Who is Jennifer Hough? What are the allegations against Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty?

Here's all we know about why the star won't be making an appearance.

Nicki Minaj took to twitter to let fans know she will no longer be making an appearance at the 2021, MTV VMA's.

A fan, using the 'barBIA' hashtag to ask the star questions, wrote: "are you performing at the VMAs ?????? #barBIA A MAYBE IS OKAY TOO".

Nicki then responded to the Tweeter, saying: "I just pulled out. I’ll explain why another day.".

Continuing: "But I love those guys at MTV. thank you Bruce. I love you so much. Next year we there baby.".

Fans then flocked the replies, demanding to know why the star would not be making an appearance.

However, some fans speculated that the shock announcement had something to do with her husband Kenneth Petty's court case.

The 'Starships' rappers boo has previously served almost four years in 1995 for an attempted rape conviction, and has also served seven years in prison for manslaughter.

Petty was last arrested in 2019
Petty was last arrested in 2019. Picture: Getty

Most recently, in 2019, Kenneth was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in his new home state.

It has now been reported that the stars husband has pleaded guilty to the offence.

With the guilty plea occurring so close to the performance, fans are convinced the two are related.

One fan tweeted: "It was overlapping with the court date".

Another wrote: "You really are avoiding being served those papers I thought it was jokes".

Other fans have noted the fact that Normani will now be making an appearance, despite previously tweeting about not being chosen to perform at the VMA's.

Speculation has begun that the 'Wild Side' star is taking Nicki's spot.

Fans can watch the VMA's on Sunday Sept. 12. UK fans can tune in on MTV or MTV.com.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Nicki Minaj News

Drake sampled Nicki on CLB

Does Nicki Minaj feature on Drake's 'Papi's Home' on 'Certified Lover Boy'?

Drake

Nicki Minaj's complete dating history: from Safaree Samuels to Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj's complete dating history: from Safaree Samuels to Kenneth Petty
Who is Jennifer Hough? What are the allegations against Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty?

Who is Jennifer Hough? What are the allegations against Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty?
Will Nicki Minaj host the Real Housewives Of Potomac reunion?

Will Nicki Minaj host the Real Housewives Of Potomac reunion?
Nicki Minaj and Jessie J "Bang Bang" song beef explained

Nicki Minaj and Jessie J 'Bang Bang' song beef explained

More News

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more
Doja Cat dating history: Ex-boyfriends and alleged romances

Doja Cat dating history: Ex-boyfriends and alleged romances

Who is Chloe Bailey dating?

Chloe Bailey dating history: ex boyfriend's and alleged romances
Machine Gun Kelly released Papercuts in August 2021

Machine Gun Kelly - Papercuts lyrics meaning explained

Rihanna is hosting her own MET Gala after-party

Rihanna is hosting her own Met Gala after-party

Rihanna