Kanye West spotted holding hands with mystery blonde woman

12 January 2023, 11:37

The disgraced rapper has been spending some time with a mystery blonde woman, and were even spotted holding hands.

Kanye West has been spotted getting cosy with a mystery blonde woman in Los Angeles after being papped together.

The controversial rapper and mystery woman were seen having a meal together inside the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

He has previously been linked to Julia Fox and Chaney Jones following his split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, but both relationships fizzled out.

North West transforms into Kanye West in hilarious video with Kim Kardashian

Kanye stepped out at the Balenciaga show sporting a bloody lip.
Kanye is now reportedly seeing a mystery blonde. . Picture: Getty Images

The pair were also papped entering the very same hotel earlier this week according to TMZ.

Kanye wore a Khaki bomber jacket and camouflage cap, and the mystery blonde wore a patterned jumper to the dinner date.

More recently, Kanye was spotted with Juliana Nalu, a Brazilian model, who enjoyed a few dates with the 'Bound 2' rapper.

Kim Kardashian would 'never say never' to having more children amid Kanye West divorce

Kanye has kept a low profile over the past few months after a string of controversies.
Kanye has kept a low profile over the past few months after a string of controversies. Picture: Getty Images

Kanye has kept a low profile in the recent months after being embroiled in a string of controversies, including anti-semitic rants that led to Adidas and other partners dropping the rapper.

His social media profiles were suspended and multiple notable people condemned his disgraceful comments.

It is unconfirmed whether this mystery woman is a friend or something more, but only time will tell.

