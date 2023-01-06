Julia Fox reveals why Drake was her best celebrity date

Julia Fox has spilled all in a new interview about her famous exes.

Just when you thought Julia Fox couldn't be any more iconic, she reveals her favourite date, with none other than Drizzy.

The actress and personality has now said her favourite celebrity date was rapper Drake, who took her on his private plane at a secret date in 2020.

Drake seemingly spared no expense to impress Julia, as she recalled the date on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Julia spilt all the tea on her famous flings. Picture: Getty Images

Drake pulled out all of the stops for Julia on their 2020 date. . Picture: Instagram

The 32-year-old gushed about Drake during their secret romance, and said, "I flew on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags, it was just great."

Fox initially did not name the celebrity who spoilt her with gifts during the lavish date and instead say, "I really can't say but it was obviously an A-lister."

The talk show host then asked if the guy was Drake and she admitted, "Maybe."

Julia and Kanye dated for three months. Picture: Getty Images

"Shouldn't have given me that shot," joked the actress whilst grinning.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fox revealed whether or not she had crossed paths with Kanye's ex, Kim Kardashian.

"It was a very big room so I was here and she was here," Julia explaining how far apart they were in their only meeting.