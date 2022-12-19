Is Drake going on tour in 2023? Rumours, dates and more

Rumours have been circling over a new Drake tour, and even Drizzy has been fuelling them!

Drake has said he "can't wait" to hit the road next year and rumours have been circling around whether Drizzy will be embarking on a tour.

The rapper hasn't toured since 2018, but has now spoken on the prospect of touring next year in a new interview.

Since his last tour, Drizzy has released Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss with 21 Savage, meaning that there is lots of new material for him to perform.

Drake hasn't toured since 2018. Picture: Getty Images