Drake's new necklace, made of 42 engagement rings, represents the women he never proposed to

13 December 2022, 15:34

Drake has been roasted after his latest piece of jewellery represents the 42 women he was going to propose to, but never did.

Drake's latest necklace has raised eyebrows after he admitted that it was made up of 42 engagement rings - which represents the women he never proposed to.

The "Previous Engagement" necklace has been crafted with jeweller Alex Moss, and has 42 diamonds to represent his previous lovers.

Drizzy is notorious for his dating game, which includes Rihanna and baby mama Sophie Brussaux, who he shares son Adonis with.

Kim Kardashian slammed over 'problematic' use of Drake's diss to Megan Thee Stallion

Moss captioned his Instagram post: "New piece titled “Previous Engagements” for all the times he thought about it but never did it."

The total number of carats is 351, and the price of the necklace is supposedly in the millions.

Fans were quick to roast Drake over his jewellery choice, with one saying, "The thought process behind this is so Drake."

Drake refers to Serena Williams' husband as a 'groupie' in new song

Drake started out supporting rapper Ice Cube on tour.
Drake has a new piece of jewellery which is raising eyebrows. . Picture: Instagram

Another noticed that among the 42 stones, there is two larger ones, which got people speculating "So, who was the 2 big stones for?"

Someone else said: "This is the most petty, toxic and beautiful thing I’ve ever seen."

Drake is 36, meaning that he has supposedly wanted to marry more than one woman a year since he was born.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Drake News

Drake and 21 Savage sued by Vogue for millions over fake magazine cover

Drake and 21 Savage sued by Vogue for $4 million over fake magazine cover

Drake refers to Serena Williams' husband as a 'groupie' in new song

Drake refers to Serena Williams' husband as a 'groupie' in new song

Drake & 21 Savage 'Major Distribution' lyrics meaning revealed

Drake & 21 Savage 'Major Distribution' lyrics meaning revealed

Who is Drake dating right now? Does he have a girlfriend and who are his ex-girlfriends?

Drake's complete dating history: from Rihanna to Sophie Brussaux

Drake mocked over new selfie for 'posing like a 16-year-old girl'

Drake mocked over new selfie for 'posing like a 16-year-old girl'

More News

Tekashi 6ix9ine 'engaged to mystery girlfriend' in lavish Dubai proposal

Tekashi 6ix9ine 'engaged to mystery girlfriend' in lavish Dubai proposal

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Megan Thee Stallion delivers emotional testimony during Tory Lanez trial

Megan Thee Stallion delivers emotional testimony during Tory Lanez trial

Tory Lanez's defence argues Megan Thee Stallion's friend Kelsey actually shot her

Tory Lanez's defence argues Megan Thee Stallion's friend Kelsey actually shot her

Who is Dana Tran? Everything we know about the mother of Diddy's child

Who is Dana Tran? Everything we know about the mother of Diddy's child

Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa are dating, reports claim

Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa are dating, reports claim