Drake's new necklace, made of 42 engagement rings, represents the women he never proposed to

Drake has been roasted after his latest piece of jewellery represents the 42 women he was going to propose to, but never did.

Drake's latest necklace has raised eyebrows after he admitted that it was made up of 42 engagement rings - which represents the women he never proposed to.

The "Previous Engagement" necklace has been crafted with jeweller Alex Moss, and has 42 diamonds to represent his previous lovers.

Drizzy is notorious for his dating game, which includes Rihanna and baby mama Sophie Brussaux, who he shares son Adonis with.

Moss captioned his Instagram post: "New piece titled “Previous Engagements” for all the times he thought about it but never did it."

The total number of carats is 351, and the price of the necklace is supposedly in the millions.

Fans were quick to roast Drake over his jewellery choice, with one saying, "The thought process behind this is so Drake."

Drake has a new piece of jewellery which is raising eyebrows. . Picture: Instagram

Another noticed that among the 42 stones, there is two larger ones, which got people speculating "So, who was the 2 big stones for?"

Someone else said: "This is the most petty, toxic and beautiful thing I’ve ever seen."

Drake is 36, meaning that he has supposedly wanted to marry more than one woman a year since he was born.