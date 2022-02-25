Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson after comedian deletes his Instagram

The rapper has trolled Pete Davidson after the comedian deleted his Instagram account amid their feud.

Kanye West has trolled his ex-wife's new beau, Pete Davidson, once again on Instagram.

The 28-year-old American comedian – who is currently dating West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian – rejoined Instagram last week.

Pete Davidson is an American comedian, best known for being a cast member on NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'. Picture: Getty

The comedian – known for being a cast member on Saturday Night Live – returned to th social media platform for the first time since May 2020.

Just a week after rejoining Instagram, Davidson quit once again after allegedly shading Kanye West.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian first sparked dating rumours when they shared a kiss on SNL in October 2021. Picture: NBC

On Wednesday (Feb 23), Davidson, 28, took to Instagram and shared a clip from Martin Scorsese’s 1982 film The King of Comedy.

In the clip he posted, The scene sees Robert De Niro’s character stating: “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime.”

Fans immediately thought the clip was a diss towards Ye, 44, as he has been sending shots at Pete. However, just hours later, fans noticed that Davidson had deleted his Instagram account.

The following day, (Feb 24), West taunted Davidson by sharing a screenshot of Davidson’s now-deleted Instagram profile.

The 'Off The Grid' rapper captioned the post, writing: “Ran Skete [West’s nickname for Davidson] off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life.”

Kanye West uploaded a screenshot of Pete Davidson's deactivated Instagram account. Picture: Instagram

West – who legally changed his name to Ye – has taken aim at Pete online over the past few weeks.

Last week, Ye resurfaced an SNL sketch of Davidson joking about the rapper’s mental illness and shared it on his Instagram.

Kanye West claims he "ran Pete off of Instagram". Picture: Instagram

“HI SKETE [West’s nickname for Davidson] YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?” wrote West alongside the video.

The posts aimed at Pete Davidson came after a back-and-forth online feud with Kim Kardashian.

On social media, Ye claimed that Kim once said Kanye ordered a hit on her, accused Kim of kidnapping their daughter Chicago and, also called out Kris Jenner's partner, Corey Gamble.

In February 2021, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye, citicing irreconcilable differences.

Kim and Ye have four children together – with eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.