Kanye West's girlfriend Chaney Jones gives him nickname after confirming romance

Making it Instagram official, the model seemingly confirmed her relationship with the rap god, calling him "my love"

IT'S OFFICIAL! Kanye West and Chaney Jones are in a relationship. Despite his love life being all over the place given his recent breakup with Julia Fox and ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian, Yé has a new boo.

After the DONDA 2 rapper shared a post from The Shade Room, which showed him and Jones in Miami, the model took to his post, leaving the comment: "My love 🖤🤞🏽".

Picture: Instagram

On Monday (Feb 28), the 24-year-old set the internet on fire when she shared a selfie of her and Mr. West on her IG stories, seemingly confirming the rumours.

Seen sporting a pair of Black sunglasses and a smile, the Kim Kardashian doppelganger stood in front of Yé, who can be seen in a black leather jacket and has a serious expression on his face.

According to an insider at TMZ, West and Jones are 'just having fun and their romance isn't anything formal,' but the rapper was clearly pulled to the model for her resemblance to Kim.

Picture: Instagram

Following Ye's breakup with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, the two were first seen together. They were photographed leaving a listening party for his new album in Malibu, as well as going on a shopping spree that included a stop at a Balenciaga store before picking up lunch.

After seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, declaring in court documents that she no longer wants to be married to the rapper, demanding to be labelled as 'legally single' until the divorce is finalised.

The two share four children together – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Picture: Getty

Who is Chaney Jones, and what does she do?

Chaney Jones is a well-known model, influencer, and social media celebrity. The 24-year-old is also the Chief Operating Officer of First State Behavioural Health, a company that offers "certified behavioural expert counselling."

Jones claims to be seeking a master's degree in counselling at Wilmington University, according to her company's website.

She also studied primary education at the University of Delaware, and she feels that "counselling and behavioural health treatment is a positive move for everyone."