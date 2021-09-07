Drake fans convinced he talks about 'ruining' relationship with Rihanna in new song

Did Drake really indirect Rihanna on Certified Lover Boy?

Rumours surrounding Rihanna and Drake's on-off romance have circulated since as early as 2009.

The pair officially seemed to part ways in 2016, however fans have never know the full story of what happened between 'Aub-Rih'.

However, fans are convinced that Drake has indirected the Fenty icon on new song 'F* king fans' on CLB - giving details of the split.

Drake delivered fans with his long-awaited Certified Lover Boy, which smashed Spotify records on the release day.

The album was full of exciting features - including, Jay Z, 21 Savage, Tems and more.

fans believe Drake was speaking about Rihanna on new track 'F*cking fans'. Picture: Getty

However, attention has been drawn to song 'F*cking Fans' which listeners believe details the reason why the two music icons ended.

As well as having multiple songs together, such as 'work' and 'Take Care', the superstar rapper told the world he "loved" Rihanna since he was "22 years old" whilst they presented an award together at the 2016 VMA awards.

Following this, the pair even got matching tattoos - which Rih has since covered up.

However it was confirmed that it was completely over between the two in 2018, when the 'ANTI' singer told Vogue she is no longer friends with the Toronto star.

Turns out Drake and Rihanna got matching tattoos https://t.co/HoT37giR3G pic.twitter.com/voty0bVqIW — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 3, 2016

The stars new track is rumoured to give some details about the couples split.

The first verse of the track begins saying: "I'm still working on me, And I'm coming back better for you (I'm comin' back, oh-ooh). Most times it was my selfishness and your helplessness that I took advantage of"

It verse then says: "I'm so sorry for letting you down".

Later on the rapper says: "I should've came home, came home sooner. You'd probably still be there if I Came home. love you like I treat ya. You'd still be there".

Drake also appears to confess to cheating on the mystery woman, saying: "You said I was f**king up when I was out here fu**ing fans, damn, and it made you look crazy".

Fans believe Drake confesses to cheating. Picture: Getty

Fans are also speculating over lyrics such as: "Hard for me to justify the women I was into especially when the whole entire world wished they had you" - assuming this would relate to Rihanna as she is desired by many.

Perhaps the most shocking revelation comes with Drake touching on his son Adonis, saying: "Then I had a kid even though I never planned to I cannot imagine when your girls gave you that news" - suggesting cheating on the woman in discussion resulted in the conception of his son.

Drake references his son Adonis. Picture: Getty

Fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the track, saying: "my favorite part of new drake is looking for the song that’s definitely about rihanna and the answer for CLB is “F*cking Fans”".

Another tweeter said: ""F*cking Fans" is the closest we will ever get to understanding the intricacies of the fall of AubRih".

Concluding: "I will never forgive Drake for hurting Rihanna but this was the closure we needed.".

my favorite part of new drake is looking for the song that’s definitely about rihanna and the answer for CLB is “Fucking Fans” — paddington & mia khalifa stan account (@adriyoung) September 3, 2021

"Fucking Fans" is the closest we will ever get to understanding the intricacies of the fall of AubRih.



It was always doomed but the way it ended...I will never forgive Drake for hurting Rihanna but this was the closure we needed. #CertifiedLoverBoy #CLB — ShayShayTries (@ShayShayTheGr8) September 3, 2021

The discussion continued with one Twitter user saying: "drake really lost rihanna over f*cking some fans lol he hell"

Another fan said: "Listening to Fucking Fans & realizing the 2nd part is about Rihanna. Drake is trifling"

drake really lost rihanna over fucking some fans lol he hell — Himmanuel (@emandagawd) September 6, 2021

Listening to Fucking Fans & realizing the 2nd part is about Rihanna. Drake is trifling pic.twitter.com/JyzXe6LNZu — Nads (@Nads11684606) September 4, 2021

Rihanna is currently dating rapper A$AP Rocky, the pair have been linked since the end of 2020.