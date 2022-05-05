Drake DM’s troll's wife after he insults rapper’s son Adonis on Instagram

The rapper has followed and jumped in a troll's wife DM's after he made a harsh comment involving Drake's 4-year-old son, Adonis Graham.

Drake has clapped back at a troll by sliding in his wife's DM's on Instagram. The rapper swiftly messaged the troll's wife after he insulted his son Adonis on social media.

The drama unfolded after Drizzy comments on an Instagram post by NBA shooting coach Chris Matthews, who defended the father of NBA superstar Ja Morant, Tee.

Drake DMs troll's wife on Instagram
Drake DMs troll's wife on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Drake commented: 'Imagine your son makes the league and he’s Ja Or Melo or Lonzo all you can do is be elated and competitive and over supportive and it’s a right of passage to that the OG’s talk s*** [four laughing while crying emojis]

'I know I’mma be this way even if my son is in a rubix cube competition [sunglasses emoji]' the rapper added.

Drake claps back at troll on Instagram and says he followed his girl on IG
Drake claps back at troll on Instagram and says he followed his girl on IG. Picture: Instagram

Then, the heat was brought to the rapper by Instagram user Ceddy Bowden, who is married to Toni, replied to Drake's comment saying: 'Ya son prolly play with ghost writers'.

Ceddy was referencing rumours that Drake uses ghost writers to write his lyrics.

The woman who Drake followed, Toni Bowden, shared a screenshot of the notification of the rapper following her.
The woman who Drake followed, Toni Bowden, shared a screenshot of the notification of the rapper following her. Picture: Instagram

However, Drizzy fired back and wrote: 'I just followed your girl cause she’s prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life.'

The 'Laugh Now Cry Later' rapper (born Aubrey Graham) was not playing any games as the troll's wife Toni Bowden took to her Instagram Story to post a screenshot of Drizzy following her.

Toni went on to write: 'MY HUSBAND @CEDDYBO_YBAGNM DECIDES TO BE A TROLL AND NOW @CHAMPAGNEPAPI THINKING I NEED EXCITEMENT IN MY LIFE [eyes open and laughing while crying emojis]' 

It all culminated in the most savage moment of all as Drake sent Toni a DM which read: 'I'm here for u ma.' 

Ceddy shared a video of the message with the caption: 'Oh nahhhhhhh fool really DM'd my wife. I'm [several laughing while crying emojis]'

Ceddy revealed that Drake slid into his wife's DM's on Instagram
Ceddy revealed that Drake slid into his wife's DM's on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Drake's son Adonis was born on October 11, 2017, with the world finding out about him from Pusha T exposing that Drizzy had a son during their beef.

The 'God's Plan' rapper confirmed he was the father on his 2018 album Scorpion. 

Drake and Adonis' mother Sophie Brussaux have never dated exclusively, but appear to have an amicable co-parenting relationship.

