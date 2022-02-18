Pusha T gives final verdict on long-running Drake beef

Claiming to have ended his beef with Drake, which started back in 2011, the Clipse rapper says 'he's looked past it', adding "let bygones are bygones"

Pusha T has addressed his long ongoing beef with Drake in the recent interview 360 With Speedy Morman, where he insists that he is indeed over the beef and ready to move on.

When asked by host Speedy Norman if he has any interest in squashing the beef that started between the two years ago, he said:

"I’ve already looked past that. I don’t look towards that anymore. Bygones are bygones, as far I see. And I think that’s really good that [Drake and Kanye West] squashed it. That works really good for them".

Speaking on Drake's most recent video online, which shows him speaking French with his son Adonis, Pusha was asked if he thought it was 'sus' that he was posting his lyrics saying:

"I thought he was propping up his son, speaking French. No, not with his son, never. I wouldn't think that. I wouldn't put my son in, like, that type of energy."

Addressing that Drake was a Clipse fan, he says he understood why he chose to caption the post with that line.

"I think it was just drawing a parallel too, like you said, his son speaking French. I don't think it was anything more than that."

Pusha T addressing Drake beef. Picture: YouTube

The beef between the two began when Pusha T, who regularly called out Drake for not writing his own bars and using ghostwriters also sending shots at Drizzy after he claimed to be one of the greatest rappers alive.

Sending more shots at Drake in his 2011 on the "Don't F*ck With Me" freestyle, Pusha T rapped: "Rappers on their sophomores/ actin' like they boss lords/ Fame such a funny thing for sure/ When n***** start believing all them encores".

A year later in 2012, Pusha T made it very obvious that he was sending for Drake on "Exodus 23:1" when he rapped: "Contract all fucked up/ I guess that means you all fucked up/ You signed to one n**** that signed to another n**** That's signed to three n*****, now that's bad luck."

Pusha T then famously released his 2018 album Daytona, where he threw shade at Drizzy back in the popular diss track "Duppy Freestyle".

He then unleashed hell when he dropped 'The Story of Adidon', a diss track alleging that Drake has a baby with former adult actress Sophie Brussaux named Adonis, which turned out to be true.

On one of versus he raps: "Your father walked away at five, hell of a dad thing, you are hiding a child, let that boy come home/ Deadbeat mothaf*cka, playin' border patrol/Adonis is your son."