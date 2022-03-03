Drake’s ex-girlfriend Johanna Leia, 41, is reportedly dating basketball star Ja Morant, 22

The 22-year-old Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is super close to being a first-time All-Star. He is rumoured to be dating Canadian rapper Drake's ex-girlfriend, Johanna Leia.

Ja Morant is an American professional basketball player for the Memphis Grizzlies of the NBA. Picture: Getty

Johanna Leia (L) pictured with her son Amari Bailey (R) who is a basketball player currently attending Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California. Picture: Getty

A source told the publication: "Ja Morant has been recently linked to 40 year Johanna Leia. For those who don’t know who she is she is the mother of Highschool Basketball Star Amar Bailey. This tea is for those who are fans of Ja."

"He’s been liking all her pics and she recently followed him on Instagram. She’s been to a few of his games and he flew her out to Denver for his game tomorrow."

"Johanna has two kids. A 17 year old son and 7 year old daughter. There seems to be a trend now of young athletes dating older women.”

Drake spotted on a date night at empty Dodgers Stadium with Johanna Leia.



(📸: @abc7chriscristi) pic.twitter.com/grx0N2ABdc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2021

The sources claims have been supported by fans who noticed the pair are following each other on Instagram and Ja has been 'liking' a lot of her recent photos.

As of now, Johanna nor Ja have addressed claims they are dating.

The 22-year-old basketball star has a daughter named Kaari Jaidyn Morant. She was born on August 7, 2019.

Drake was spotted out on a date with Johanna Leia in October, shortly before their alleged split. The couple had reportedly been dating for months. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Drake was spotted on an intimate date with a mystery woman at an empty Dodger Stadium back in October 2021.

After some digging, the mystery woman was revealed as model and reality TV star Johanna Leia.

Drake and Johanna had reportedly been dating for months before their alleged split at the end of October 2021.