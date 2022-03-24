Drake & LeBron James surprise Toronto mother with $100,000 in heartwarming video

24 March 2022, 14:00

Telling the family "hopefully it makes this journey a little easier", the Certified Lover Boy and Basketball legend were also seen gifting some shoes and words of encouragement

Drake and LeBron James have teamed up to give a family a life-changing present of $100,000 in a new video documented on Instagram at the Harbour 60 in Toronto, where he also shot his 2011 music video for his single 'Headlines'.

"Lot of memorable nights in this room in my life, for sure" he look at the camera and says. "Speaking of memorable nights, I had an incredible night last night playing roulette on Stake". The video then sees the Certified Lover Boy scoring big on the Bitcoin gaming platform.

LeBron James, Diego Osorio and Drake attend the Lobos 1707 Official Launch into Canadian market at Harbour 60 in Toronto, Ontario
LeBron James, Diego Osorio and Drake attend the Lobos 1707 Official Launch into Canadian market at Harbour 60 in Toronto, Ontario. Picture: Getty

He then explains: "So yeah, as you can see, I was clearly excited. Anytime I get blessed like that, I always think it’s good karma that needs to be transferred. So, I play for fun and I play in hopes that I can spread love always. So tonight, I’m doing a dinner with my brother [James] … We’re doing a Lobos dinner tonight".

Drake and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers talk after the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Scotiabank Arena on March 18, 2022 in Toronto, Canada
Drake and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers talk after the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Scotiabank Arena on March 18, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. Picture: Getty

The Canadian rapper goes on to explain that he and LeBron also invited Michael, a student-athlete from Toronto's Royal Crown Academic School and his mum, who Drake dubs as 'one of the hardest-working ladies on the planet'. "We're going to bless them tonight so I'm excited to watch their reaction" he continues.

Drake leaves the court after the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Scotiabank Arena on March 18, 2022 in Toronto, Canada
Drake leaves the court after the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Scotiabank Arena on March 18, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. Picture: Getty

He then pulls out stacks of $100,000 in cash and gives it to Michael's mother, exchanging hugs before telling her "Hopefully it makes this journey a bit easier". He is then seen handing Michael's coach a pair of shoes and some cash too.

