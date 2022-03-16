Drake fans hilariously react after rapper debuts his new hairstyle with selfie

Are you feeling Drizzle's new hair?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Drake shocked his fans on social media on Monday (March 14) when he debuted his new cornrows for the gram, puzzling fans on how he managed to grow his hair so fast.

The internet had a lot to say about his haircut, with social media making fun at his expense, comparing him to Sean Paul and Lisa Simpson (when she had cornrows in that one episode of The Simpsons).

The 35-year-old, who is currently on holiday in Turks & Caicos, was roasted on Twitter by fans, with one fan wiring: "The light skin ambassador looks great. 10/10."

Another one commented: "The way does his lips will never not be funny. Prime light skin behavior".

A third person commented: "He really said CHAMPAGNE PAPI with them dominican ass braids. OMFUUUHKING GOD".

Here are some of the best reacts to his new cornrows.

Drake be having waves on Thursday and braids a week later, that boy doin Obeah. — Marlon Palmer (@ThatDudeMCFLY) March 12, 2022

It’s still not making sense how Drake just got braids so randomly…like was his hair even long enough to catch?? — hot girl zo (@zxsmithh) March 13, 2022

Whoever cornrowed drake's hair has insane grip — goodaz (@orangebonnets) March 12, 2022

Drake having braids is cultural appropriation. I wish that white man would leave us alone . — Nintendo $hawty 🇹🇹 (@yeezyluciano) March 12, 2022

Naw, not my man @Drake with the “I just vacationed on a tropical island” braids. pic.twitter.com/JlfVmNguzL — Michael. (@MikeCelery) March 12, 2022

I don’t think I’ll ever be able to take this man serious again 💀 https://t.co/JMqKAzgHX9 — Thee Face ❄️ (@tah_leee) March 12, 2022

Telling my kids this is Sean Paul pic.twitter.com/HgaA69QzDL — Dubbs Lane (@Dubbslane) March 13, 2022