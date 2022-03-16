Drake fans hilariously react after rapper debuts his new hairstyle with selfie

16 March 2022, 11:47 | Updated: 16 March 2022, 11:49

Are you feeling Drizzle's new hair?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Drake shocked his fans on social media on Monday (March 14) when he debuted his new cornrows for the gram, puzzling fans on how he managed to grow his hair so fast.

Drake’s ex-girlfriend Johanna Leia, 41, is reportedly dating basketball star Ja Morant, 22

The internet had a lot to say about his haircut, with social media making fun at his expense, comparing him to Sean Paul and Lisa Simpson (when she had cornrows in that one episode of The Simpsons).

The 35-year-old, who is currently on holiday in Turks & Caicos, was roasted on Twitter by fans, with one fan wiring: "The light skin ambassador looks great. 10/10."

Another one commented: "The way does his lips will never not be funny. Prime light skin behavior".

A third person commented: "He really said CHAMPAGNE PAPI with them dominican ass braids. OMFUUUHKING GOD".

Here are some of the best reacts to his new cornrows.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Drake News

What did DJ Drama say about Drake and his ex-girlfriend?

What did DJ Drama say about Drake and his ex-wife, Summer P Walker?
Drake’s ex-girlfriend Johanna Leia, 41, is reportedly dating basketball star Ja Morant, 22

Drake’s ex-girlfriend Johanna Leia, 41, is reportedly dating basketball star Ja Morant, 22
Pusha T addresses beef with Drake in new interview, says its officially over

Pusha T gives final verdict on long-running Drake beef

Pusha T

Drake roasted by fans after Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's pregnancy announcement

Drake roasted amid Rihanna & A$AP Rocky pregnancy reveal

Julia Fox reportedly dated Drake before his rival Kanye

Julia Fox reportedly dated Drake before Kanye West

More News

Mike Tyson launches ear-shaped cannabis edible gummies called ‘Mike Bites’

Mike Tyson launches ear-shaped cannabis edible gummies called ‘Mike Bites’
Kylie Jenner opens up about her struggles with postpartum six weeks after giving birth

Kylie Jenner opens up about her struggles with postpartum six weeks after having second child

Kylie Jenner

XXXTentacion 'Look At Me' documentary: Release date, trailer, how to watch & more

XXXTentacion 'Look At Me' documentary: Release date, trailer, how to watch & more
ITV & STV To Stage Special Concert For Ukraine

ITV & STV To Stage Special Concert For Ukraine

What did Young Dolph's autopsy reveal? What was the rapper's cause of death?

What did Young Dolph's autopsy reveal? What was the rapper's cause of death?