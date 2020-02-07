How old is Sean Paul, where is he from, what's his net worth and what are his biggest songs?

Sean Paul - who is guest appeared on Love Island Winter 2020 - age, net worth, songs, nationality, wife, family and more. Picture: Getty/ITV

'Temperature' rapper Sean Paul made a special appearance on Love Island to host the ultimate villa party.

Sean Paul is heading into the Love Island villa to inject some much-needed good vibes after that nerve-wracking recoupling.

The Grammy Award winning recording artist, producer, songwriter and performer will take over the reigns from Craig David, who surprised the islanders last summer with a DJ set.

The 'Temperature' rapper has landed in Cape Town to perform a string of his biggest and most-loved hits including 'Get Busy', 'Gimme The Light', 'Mad Love' and his new single 'Calling On Me'.

'Get Busy' hitmaker Sean Paul is headed into the Love Island villa to perform at biggest party of the series so far. Picture: ITV

"I’m ready to bring the fire to the Love island crew," Sean told Love Island fans during an announcement from the Beach Hut.

The 47-year-old musician is no stranger to performing - his years of experience have taken him all over the world including headline slots at Glastonbury and Bestival, and an upcoming headline slot at this year's Strawberries and Creem festival in Cambridge.

He has also collaborated with the likes of Beyoncé ('Baby Boy'), Rihanna ('Break It Off'), Clean Bandit ('Rockabye'), Sia ('Cheap Thrills'), David Guetta ('Mad Love'), and Migos ('Body').

As of 2020, Sean Paul's net worth is estimated at a staggering $12 million, thanks to his chart-topping singles and sell-out world tours.

Sean Paul will be heading into the Love Island villa to inject some good vibes into the tension-filled villa. Picture: Getty

Sean Paul was born in Kingston, Jamaica on 9th January 1973 and is of Portuguese, Indo-Jamaican, Afro-Jamaican, English and Chinese-Jamaican descent.

His parents, Garth and Frances, were both accomplished athletes; his mother is also a famous painter. Growing up, Sean was a member of the national water polo team, before giving up at 21 to pursue a career in music.

Sean Paul released six studio albums - his second, 'Dutty Rock', was released in 2002 and catapulted him into superstardom with singles 'Gimme The Light', 'Get Busy', 'Like Glue' and 'I'm Still In Love With You'.

Paul married his longtime girlfriend Jodi Stewart, a Jamaican TV show host, in 2012. Picture: Getty

It achieved double-platinum status, sold over 2 million copies in the United States and won the Grammy Award for 'Best Reggae Album' in 2004.

His third album, 'The Trinity', dropped in 2005 and included hit singles 'Temperature' and 'We Be Burnin'.

Paul married his longtime girlfriend Jodi Stewart, a Jamaican TV show host, in 2012. They welcomed their first child, a son named Levi Blaze, in February 2017, and their second, a daughter named Remi, in August 2019.