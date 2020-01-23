Love Island's Michael Griffiths, Jordan Hames & Danny Williams rank this year's female islanders

23 January 2020, 10:42

Former islanders Michael, Jordan, Danny play a game of 'Lips, Love, Leave' with the girls in the Cape Town villa.

Ex-Love Island stars Michael Griffiths, Jordan Hames and Danny Williams have shared their thoughts on this year's female contestants.

Love Island's Yewande says she'd "think about dating" 2020 hopeful Mike after he shoots his shot

The trio, who all appeared on the 2019 summer series of the hit ITV2 show, played a game of 'Lips, Love, Leave' with Capital XTRA's Will Njobvu and spilled the tea on their favourite ladies.

Newcomer Rebecca Gormley, 21, received a resounding 'lips' from the boys, who refer to themselves as "Destiny's Childish" in reference to Michael's meme-worthy moment on last year's show.

Michael Griffiths, Jordan Hames and Danny Williams discussed their ex's before ranking the new female islanders.
Michael Griffiths, Jordan Hames and Danny Williams discussed their ex's before ranking the new female islanders. Picture: Capital XTRA

Next up was Leanne Amaning, 22, who is currently paired with Mike Boateng on the show. "Look at her lips! Who wouldn't wanna lips her?" said Michael, 28, with Danny, 22, adding, "From the starting line-up in the first episode, I said she was really pretty."

Michael then shared his opinion on 25-year-old Siannise Fudge. "When the picture came up it kind of scared me a little bit. Her eyes... it's like she's piercing my soul. The way she looks at you it's like she's piercing your soul," he said as Jordan, 24, sank into his chair and Danny looked at the Ex On The Beach star in shock.

"I'm scared a little bit. She's a pretty girl but I say leave," he added, before Jordan said, "She's just not for me." As for Jess Gale, 21, Jordan said, "I like girls that look more natural personally." Danny, however took a shining to the hostess, saying "I'll be honest I'll say lips, I think she's pretty."

Shaughna Phillips, 25, was a hit with all three lads. "I'd love her!" exclaimed Jordan. "She's got banter. She's borderline love, you know," said Michael, while Danny echoed, "I would say potentially love cos it seems like she's got a really good personality."

Michael and Jordan both fell for 21-year-old Sophie Piper. "Love. She seems so down to earth and she's quite funny, she's got loads of banter. She's very soft-spoken, and she's dead pretty," said Michael. Jordan added, "I like a girl with dimples. Maybe love, for longer than two days as well."

Last up was 22-year-old Paige Turley. "I like her eyes, her eyes are mint," said Jordan of Paige's baby blue sparklers. Danny said, "I think she's funny, potential love," before Michael added, "Scottish people always have a good personality."

Elsewhere during the interview, the lads spoke about their couplings with Amber Rose Gill, Anna Vakili and Yewande Biala, who recently started a podcast together.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Love Island News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Chris Brown has revealed his new tattoo on Instagram

Chris Brown debuts futuristic new tattoo of baby son Aeko's face

Chris Brown

Tyga's rented Bel-Air mansion is worth over $12 million and is located on the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains.

Inside Tyga's $12.8 million hillside Bel-Air mansion

Nick Cannon has responded to claims he had a sexual encounter with Orlando Brown

Nick Cannon accused of giving Orlando Brown oral sex, turns it into "teachable moment"
N Dubz have teunited on a new song for Lady Gaga

N Dubz spark reunion rumours after being mysteriously credited on new Lady Gaga song

Trending

Trippie Redd has responded to Eminem dissing him on his new album

Trippie Redd continues "beefing" Eminem after rapper calls out his drug use on new album

Eminem

Drake has given fans an inside look at his Toronto mega mansion.

Inside Drake's multi-million dollar Toronto mega mansion

Drake

Diddy posts heartfelt tribute dedicated to late ex Kim Porter

Diddy shares heartfelt tribute to late ex Kim Porter & urges fans to ‘cherish’ loved ones
Meek mill roasts Tekashi 6ix9ine's "witness protection drip" in new photo

Tekashi 6ix9ine roasted by Meek Mill over "witness protection drip" in new photo

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Late rapper Juice Wrld's cause of death has been revealed

Juice WRLD cause of death revealed as accidental overdose of oxycodone & codeine