50 Cent reveals how he's speaking to son, 7, about Black Lives Matter

50 Cent reveals how he explains the Black Lives Matter protests to his young son Sire. Picture: Getty

Rapper 50 Cent spoke to Kelly Clarkson about how he addresses the Black Lives Matter protests with seven-year-old son Sire.

Sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody, Black Lives Matter protests have happened across the world in a growing movement to gain racial equality for the black community.

In a recent interview with singer Kelly Clarkson, just days after he trolled his rumoured ex Cuban Link on Instagram, rapper 50 Cent explained how he's been addressing the important issue with his seven-year-old son Sire.

During the interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly quizzed 50 on whether he's having to have awkward conversations with his son like ones she's had with her own children.

Addressing his own conversations with Sire, 50 said, "I'm blessed with him only being seven. So, it's like, I have to explain to him why the protests but not with the depth that would allow him to say - to put me in those awkward situations.”

The rapper later went on to say, "It's also they're delicate. I always look at him and say I don’t want to over-exert these things to him and jade his perspective at the same time."

Amid his conversations with his young son about the Black Lives Matter protests, 50 Cent has found plenty of time to troll his old foe Ja Rule.

The pair's ongoing feud was sparked once more after Ja Rule appeared in an advert for Los Angeles based Greek food restaurant Papa Cristos and 50 couldn't help but mock his fellow rapper.

50 also trolled Ja Rule after he posted a video of himself performing at an "empty" house party during the coronavirus pandemic recently.

