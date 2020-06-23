50 Cent trolls Ja Rule after "weird" restaurant advert goes viral

50 Cent mocks Ja Rule over Greek food advert. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Ja Rule filmed an advert for a Greek food restaurant and 50 Cent couldn't help but mock him for it.

Just a day after 50 Cent trolled his long-time rap foe Ja Rule for performing at an "empty" house party recently, the rappers have become embroiled in another online spat.

This time around, their ongoing feud was sparked once more after Ja Rule appeared in an advert for Los Angeles based Greek food restaurant Papa Cristos and 50 couldn't help but mock his fellow rapper.

50 Cent and Ja Rule have been locked in beef for decades. Picture: Getty

Posting a video (below) of the advert on his Instagram account, Ja Rue said, "Thanks for making my commercial trend and go viral!!! With your help we raised money for @nokidhungry and helped @papacristos gain a lot of new business.[sic]"

But after 50 Cent became aware of the video he also shared it on his own account and said, "This is what happens when f**k with me, i’ll have you and your whole label selling Gyro’s. Go head try me![sic]"

50 Cent later deleted his post, but the damage had already been done and the fires of his long-running feud with Ja Rule had been sufficiently stoked.

Ja Rule was widely praised in the comments of his own Instagram post and although some people had labelled the video as "weird", many were pleased that Ja Rule was getting his bag.

One person wrote, "Say what u want about Ja but his moves are always calculated", whilst another added, "Ja Rule hands down is the hustler of the year!! That man stay getting to the 💰💰 somehow he always finds a way".

