50 Cent roasts Ja Rule over "empty" house party performance video

50 Cent trolls Ja Rule over house party performance. Picture: Getty/Instagram

50 Cent fuelled the flames of his beef with Ja Rule as he trolled the rapper's house party performance.

There is no love lost between 50 Cent and Ja Rule, but the pair's beef appeared to have died down a bit in recent months, but Fiddy sparked it all up once again after a new video of Ja emerged.

> The Complete History Of 50 Cent And Ja Rule's Relationship

Days after 50 Cent's reported split with former girlfriend Cuban Link, Ja Rule posted a video of himself performing at a house party during the coronavirus pandemic.

50 Cent and Ja Rule have been locked in a beef for years. Picture: Getty

Alongside the video, which showed two women dancing whilst Ja Rule performed his huge hit 'I'm Real' in the background, Ja wrote, "Thanks for all the love!!!❤️ If you want an exclusive experience such as this book me on ICONN.ME/JARULE COVID Safe personal performances... FYI I’m not cheap lmao!!! LINK IN BIO... #ChessnotCheckers 🤣🤣😭#ICONN"

Of course, 50 Cent quickly caught wind of Ja Rule's new post and performance and it wasn't long before he took to Instagram himself to troll his long-time foe.

Roasting Ja Rule, 50 wrote, If you don’t want to end up doing private birthday parties for 15 people. 🤷🏽‍♂️stay out of my way, OK".

The performance divided fans with some mocking the party for being "empty", whilst others praised Ja Rule for making his money, with one person writing, "I don’t care what ppl say I rather this than 10000 people around ain’t no body got time for the Rona!!! I think this is cute, I love it."

50 Cent later deleted his post but it has once again added fuel to a historic fire between the two rappers which has been raging for the best part of two decades now.

The feud shows no signs of slowing down as Ja Rule recently trolled 50 Cent over his relationship with Tekashi 6ix9ine alongside multiple back and forths between the rappers.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News!