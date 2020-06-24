50 Cent trolls rumoured ex Cuban Link with "unbelievable" car video

50 Cent trolls rumoured ex Cuban Link on Instagram. Picture: Getty

50 Cent and Cuban Link were rumoured to have split after the personal trainer deleted all pictures of the rapper from Instagram.

As 50 Cent continues to roast his long-time rap foe Ja Rule on Instagram, rumours circulated recently that the 'In Da Club' star had split with his girlfriend Cuban Link.

> 50 Cent roasts Ja Rule over "empty" house party performance video

The personal trainer deleted pictures of the couple from her Instagram and now Fiddy has trolled Cuban Link with a video on his Instagram account.

50 Cent and Cuban Link reportedy split recently. Picture: Getty

50 Cent posted a video which showed a woman holding onto the door of a car as a man drives along the road. In the video, the man can be heard asking the woman to get off his car before she replies, "I ain't going nowhere".

Alongside the vide, 50 Cent tagged Cuban Link and wrote, 'if you don’t get off my car @_cuban_link i’m telling ya mother. 🤔 cut it out, right now! LOL'.

Posting the video amid claims the pair have split has fuelled the rumours even more and Cuban Link is yet to responds to 50's post. Writing in the comments, Fat Joe labelled the post "unbelieveable".

The 44-year-old rapper had shared pictures of Cuban Link, real name Jamira Haines, on Instagram several times and fans were happy he "found the love of his life".

Many fans speculated that 50 Cent "kicked Cuban out of his mansion" after she took a recent photo in her old apartment.

The 24-year-old law student and personal trainer noted that it had been a long time since she had been at her apartment.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!