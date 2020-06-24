50 Cent trolls rumoured ex Cuban Link with "unbelievable" car video

24 June 2020, 13:22 | Updated: 24 June 2020, 13:23

50 Cent trolls rumoured ex Cuban Link on Instagram
50 Cent trolls rumoured ex Cuban Link on Instagram. Picture: Getty

50 Cent and Cuban Link were rumoured to have split after the personal trainer deleted all pictures of the rapper from Instagram.

As 50 Cent continues to roast his long-time rap foe Ja Rule on Instagram, rumours circulated recently that the 'In Da Club' star had split with his girlfriend Cuban Link.

> 50 Cent roasts Ja Rule over "empty" house party performance video

The personal trainer deleted pictures of the couple from her Instagram and now Fiddy has trolled Cuban Link with a video on his Instagram account.

50 Cent and Cuban Link reportedy split recently
50 Cent and Cuban Link reportedy split recently. Picture: Getty

50 Cent posted a video which showed a woman holding onto the door of a car as a man drives along the road. In the video, the man can be heard asking the woman to get off his car before she replies, "I ain't going nowhere".

Alongside the vide, 50 Cent tagged Cuban Link and wrote, 'if you don’t get off my car @_cuban_link i’m telling ya mother. 🤔 cut it out, right now! LOL'.

Posting the video amid claims the pair have split has fuelled the rumours even more and Cuban Link is yet to responds to 50's post. Writing in the comments, Fat Joe labelled the post "unbelieveable".

The 44-year-old rapper had shared pictures of Cuban Link, real name Jamira Haines, on Instagram several times and fans were happy he "found the love of his life".

Many fans speculated that 50 Cent "kicked Cuban out of his mansion" after she took a recent photo in her old apartment.

The 24-year-old law student and personal trainer noted that it had been a long time since she had been at her apartment.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Latest 50 Cent News

50 Cent mocks Ja Rule over Greek food advert

50 Cent trolls Ja Rule after "weird" restaurant advert goes viral
50 Cent trolls Ja Rule over house party performance

50 Cent roasts Ja Rule over "empty" house party performance video
50 Cent and Cuban Link reportedly split

50 Cent and Cuban Link 'break up' after dropping hints on Instagram
50 Cent and T.I seek justice for Tamla Horsford

50 Cent & T.I seek justice for Tamla Horsford after tragic death investigated
50 Cent and many other celebrities have demanded justice following the killing of George Floyd

George Floyd death: 50 Cent, Diddy, Beyonce and more demand justice amid protests

More News

Jay Z has signed Marcus Rashford to his Roc Nation Sports company

Jay-Z signs Marcus Rashford to support free school meals campaign

Jay Z

Walmart facing backlash for selling 'All Lives Matter' t-shirts

Walmart face huge backlash for selling 'All Lives Matter' t-shirts
Devin Brosnan says he "didn't do anything wrong" in a new interview

Rayshard Brooks death: Charged ex officer claims he "didn't do anything wrong”
Rihanna's fans were confused after her 'look-a-like' started trending on Twitter.

Rihanna fans confused after 'look-a-like' underwear photo goes viral

Rihanna

Crazy Titch discusses petition for retial in rpsion interview

Crazy Titch reveals murder trial "lies" in new interview from prison