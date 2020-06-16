50 Cent and Cuban Link 'break up' after dropping hints on Instagram

16 June 2020, 11:58

50 Cent and Cuban Link reportedly split
50 Cent and Cuban Link reportedly split. Picture: Getty

Rapper 50 Cent has reportedly split with his girlfriend Cuban Link after fans spot major hints on Instagram.

50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira "Cuban Link" Haines have reportedly split, after going strong for months.

50 Cent shockingly admits he "used to" love his son Marquise

The 44-year-old rapper has displayed a different side of him while being with Cuban Link and fans were happy he "found the love of his life".

The pair often interacted and flirted in each others comment section on Instagram. The couple also shared several photos of them both cuddled up and posing together.

However, most of the photos of the pair have been deleted from Cuban Link's Instagram, leading many to speculate on whether they are still together or not.

According to HipHopLately, Cuban Link has limited amount of posts where 50 Cent is included, in comparison to the plethora of shots she previously had.

50 Cent and Cuban Link made their relationship public in August 2019
50 Cent and Cuban Link made their relationship public in August 2019. Picture: Getty

A few pictures and videos have 50 Cent included in the photos, however some show the rapper being edited out and scrubbed away.

Although Cuban Link has made an effort to delete posts of 50 Cent on her feed, it's important to note that she is still following 50 Cent.

Many fans speculated that 50 Cent "kicked Cuban out of his mansion" after she took a recent photo in her old apartment.

The 24-year-old law student, who does fitness noted that it had been a long time since she had been at her apartment.

Other fans have debunked the rumours claiming that she moved back in her apartment to focus on her law degree.

50 Cent nor Cuban Link haven officially addresses the rumours as of yet.

