50 Cent shockingly admits he "used to" love his son Marquise

Rapper 50 Cent has detailed his relationship with his estranged son Marquise Jackson. 50 Cent says he "used to" love his son.

50 Cent recently opened up about his tumultuous relationship with his estranged son Marquise Jackson.

On Tuesday night, 50 Cent went on IG Live with XXL's Van Lathan and revealed that he "used to"

During the IG Interview, 50 was asked about his turbulent relationship with his son, Marquise Jackson. 50 Cent admitted "It is sad, it's a sad situation".

He continued "When you pray for success, you don't necessarily pray for the things that come with it. It's no such thing as success without jealousy without envy or entitlement."

The "In Da Club" rapper went on to reveal that he would pay over $1 million in child support and said he gave Marquise everything he "didn't have".

When Lathan asked if he loved his son, 50 repl that he "used to."

50 continued, "I didn't think that success would cost me my firstborn but it's the situation it is."

He then offered an analogy, saying" Like, my grandfather used to say, 'If it rattles like a snake and slithers like a snake, is it a snake or do you need to be bit?'"

50 Cent details his tumultuous relationship with his son Marquise Jackson. Picture: Instagram

Last month, 50 said he'd pick New York rapper 6ix9ine over his own son. In an Instagram Live, the rapper said"

"Nah, I ain’t heard from 6ix9ine. He’s his mother’s child now. He told on everybody,".

He added "He better than Marquise, though. I’ll take him before I take my actual biological son. F**k that n***a."

Marquise caught wind of that his father said on the live stream and slammed 50 for "claiming a rat."

