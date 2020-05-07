50 Cent shockingly admits he "used to" love his son Marquise

7 May 2020, 17:21

50 Cent says he "used to" love his son Marquise Jackson
50 Cent says he "used to" love his son Marquise Jackson. Picture: Getty

Rapper 50 Cent has detailed his relationship with his estranged son Marquise Jackson. 50 Cent says he "used to" love his son.

50 Cent recently opened up about his tumultuous relationship with his estranged son Marquise Jackson.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama exposes 50 Cent for allegedly "hiding money"

On Tuesday night, 50 Cent went on IG Live with XXL's Van Lathan and revealed that he "used to"

During the IG Interview, 50 was asked about his turbulent relationship with his son, Marquise Jackson. 50 Cent admitted "It is sad, it's a sad situation".

He continued "When you pray for success, you don't necessarily pray for the things that come with it. It's no such thing as success without jealousy without envy or entitlement."

The "In Da Club" rapper went on to reveal that he would pay over $1 million in child support and said he gave Marquise everything he "didn't have".

When Lathan asked if he loved his son, 50 repl that he "used to."

50 continued, "I didn't think that success would cost me my firstborn but it's the situation it is."

He then offered an analogy, saying" Like, my grandfather used to say, 'If it rattles like a snake and slithers like a snake, is it a snake or do you need to be bit?'" 

50 Cent details his tumultuous relationship with his son Marquise Jackson
50 Cent details his tumultuous relationship with his son Marquise Jackson. Picture: Instagram

Last month, 50 said he'd pick New York rapper 6ix9ine over his own son. In an Instagram Live, the rapper said"

"Nah, I ain’t heard from 6ix9ine. He’s his mother’s child now. He told on everybody,".

He added "He better than Marquise, though. I’ll take him before I take my actual biological son. F**k that n***a." 

Marquise caught wind of that his father said on the live stream and slammed 50 for "claiming a rat."

What's your thoughts? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest 50 Cent News!

Latest 50 Cent News

Sara Molina reveals 50 Cent helped Tekashi 6ix9ine "hide money" during IG Live rant

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama exposes 50 Cent for allegedly "hiding money"

Tekashi 6ix9ine

50 Cent reacts to mural of him as Tekashi 6ix9ine

50 Cent is furious about this new mural of him as Tekashi 6ix9ine
50 Cent says he should battle Snoop Dogg instead of Ja Rule on IG Live

50 Cent suggests battling Snoop Dogg instead of Ja Rule on IG Live
Tekashi 6ix9ine throws shade at 50 Cent's relationship with his son Marquise

Tekashi 6ix9ine savagely trolls 50 Cent for "abandoning his son"

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Ja Rule trolls 50 Cent with savage rat meme

Ja Rule turns 50 Cent into a rat with savage "Curtis Ratson" meme

More News

Ahmaud Arbery was killed in Georgia after being shot

Ahmaud Arbery: Shooting of unarmed black man "in cold blood" sparks outrage
Drake shares birthday tribute to Chris Brown

Drake reflects on rocky past with Chris Brown in birthday tribute post

Drake

Tyra Banks is facing backlash over an 'bi-racial' photoshoot which she insisted was "not racist".

Tyra Banks slammed after controversial ‘blackface’ photoshoot resurfaces
Fans want to see Usher and Justin Timberlake battle out their biggest hits.

Usher & Justin Timberlake fans spark debate on who has better songs

Usher

Eminem labels Tupac the "greatest songwriter of all time"

Eminem crowns Tupac “the greatest songwriter of all time” in new tribute

Eminem