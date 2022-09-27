Yung Miami reveals that she is in an open relationship with rapper Diddy

The City Girls band member revealed the status of her relationship with Diddy in a candid new interview.

City Girls rapper Yung Miami has opened up about the status of her relationship with Diddy, and has stated that they are in an open relationship.

Fans were confused over whether they were exclusive or not, however the 28-year-old rapper has cleared up speculation in a new interview with XXL.

The pair confirmed their relationship in June this year after twelve months of speculation in a podcast episode.

Diddy and Yung Miami went public as a couple in June this year. Picture: Getty Images

When speaking to XXL, Yung Miami revealed that "We are dating. We single, but we're dating."

She continued: "He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun."

"I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing."

City Girls and Diddy at the BBMA's. Picture: Getty Images

Miami also explained the best parts of Diddy in the interview, and said that "I feel like he brings a different side of me."

"He brings out the better qualities of myself ... That’s one thing I love about him. He brings out more confidence in me.”

She also shut down rumours of her duo City Girls disbanding, and claimed that she is never "going to let no fans or no industry or no money get between our friendship."

City Girls are also reportedly releasing a new album before the year finishes, citing production problems for the delay.

The interview also touched on motherhood and how Yung Miami raises her two children alongside her baby daddy and family.

Diddy is yet to comment on Yung Miami's claim of an open relationship.

