City Girls' JT wardrobe malfunction at Billboard Music Awards 2022 explained
16 May 2022, 11:18
What happened to JT at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards? What did she say about her wardrobe malfunction? here's everything that went down...
Rapper JT of the hip-hop duo, City Girls, suffered a wardrobe malfunction on stage at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
On Sunday (May 15) at one of the biggest nights in music – which took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas – saw JT accidentally exposing her underwear.
Here's what happened with the City Girls at the Billboard Music Awards...
What happened to JT at the Billboard Music Awards?
The 29-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson had a wardrobe malfunction at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
The star emerged on stage with her musical partner Yung Miami, 28, in a short sheer silver gown – which rised and exposed her underwear.
The dup was onstage to present the award for the Top R&B Artist, which Doja Cat won.
JT stunned at the show, finishing off her look with long black tresses and accessorised with earrings and strappy silver sandals.
Yung Miami looked gorgeous in a bronze dress with her hair down and parted, also wearing strappy sandal heels.
How did fans react to JT's wardrobe malfunction?
Fans questioned the broadcast and JT's stylist for the wardrobe malfunction.
One fan wrote: "oh lord i wanna know who's the designer of this jt's dress cause this is terrible #BBMAs2022 #BBMAs #BillboardMusicAwards"
Another fan wrote: "Why nobody pulled JT’s dress down before she went on that stage? #BBMAs", with another fan adding: "So NO ONE said nothing about JT’s dress???".
See other fan reactions below.
It's just a lil wardrobe malfunction, atleast she was wearing panties
Talk about a wardrobe malfunction. JT dress is too short and it's showing her 🐱 that's not completely covered by her undies
y'all doing a LOT over this jt yhing. it's a wardrobe malfunction like damn.
What has JT said about her wardrobe malfunction?
JT has spoken out following her wardrobe malfunction at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
In response to one user asking, 'Why nobody told @ThegirlJT to put her kitty away,' JT said, 'I have on black panties RELAX.'