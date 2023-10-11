Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Separated: When Did They Split & Why?

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have confirmed that they have been separated since 2016, after Jada revealed the information in a new excerpt from her book.

The couple have been legally married since 1997, and Jada has confirmed that though the pair have not technically divorced, she and Smith are no longer romantically together.

So, when did Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith separate? Were they together during the 2022 Oscars slap-incident with Chris Rock? Here's everything you need to know.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and their three children. . Picture: Getty