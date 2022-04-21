Will Smith & Jada could have 'one of the ugliest divorces in showbiz history' after Oscars drama

The couple who have been married for 23 years are reportedly barely speaking to each other following the Will slapping Chris Rock in the face

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith could be heading down a super nasty divorce following as its being reported the two are barely speaking to each other following the incident that saw the 54-year-old actor slap Chris Rock in the face.

An insider close to the couple revealed that "Ever since the Oscars scandal, tensions between them have been palpable".

"There have been problems for years, but they're barely speaking right now. If they were to split, Will has a fortune of $350million that Jada would be entitled to half of under Californian law" they added.

"It could be one of the ugliest divorces in in showbiz history and drag on longer than Angelina's and Brad's did".

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Los Angeles World Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus' at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

The Hollywood couple, that have been married for 23 years, have had many scandals over the last few years. From Jada's affair with R&B singer August Alsina to her close relationship and friendship with the late rapper Tupac.

Last month at the 94th annual Oscars, Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock in the face during the live show after he joked about Jada's hair loss on stage whilst presenting the award for Best Documentary saying "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya".

Smith then walked onstage, slapped him in the face before returning to his seat yelling "keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth" twice.

24 hours after the incident, Smith took to his Instagram account to apologise saying:

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally" he wrote in his apology.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness" the statement continues.

Will Smith accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘King Richard’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will".

ada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Getty

AMPAS president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson released a statement about Will being banned for 10 years that read:

"The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards".

Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. Picture: Getty

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage".