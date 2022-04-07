Jada Pinkett-Smith's ex-fling August Alsina slams fan criticising new 'entanglement' lyrics

Exchanging words with a fan on Twitter who critiqued the singer for 'wasting his talent by pretending to be a victim', Alsina clapped back saying "I’m not a child anymore!"

August Alsina clapped back at a fan that criticised his new song 'Shake The World' on Twitter, two days after he shared a snippet of the song on his Instagram.

After a the user tweeted him telling him he's 'not a victim in this', he replied saying:

"🥲ifeel for you and your ancestors brother. 🙏🏽Cus u ain’t nevaaaaa had to lie this hard. 😂U know that shit hard boy! Shit put u in a hypnosis soon as it drop! Cus Got Dammit 🗣 “I shake the wurrrrrrrrl".

The fan went onto explain that she feels Alsina is talented but wasting his potential tweeting:

"My point is this. You’re actually talented. All of that that you’ve been through in your childhood and life is what attracted a lot of us to your music. You don’t NEED to be doing THIS. All you need to do is drop a hot album and K.I.M. IJS".

August Alsina performs at the Los Angeles Soul Music Festival at Exposition Park on July 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Alsina replied saying to the critique saying: "I’m not a child anymore! & No need to remind me of me being talented, God gifted me that!".

"I’m STiLL talking about MY life in my music, and Yal got a problem! BE MAD! Black twitter is the new age slave owners! But Yal don’t own me! & u go stay mad about it."

In the song 'Shake the World', he can be heard singing "Well, of course some s**t is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world's favourite".

Alsina is also rumoured to be working on a tell-all book on his relationship with The Matrix Resurrections star, according to reports. 'August is getting ready to sign a huge money book contract that will expose his amorous liaisons with Jada,' according to a source at The Sun.

"He has always maintained that Will gave him permission to sleep with Jada, something they have publicly denied" the source claims.

"August will go into detail about his time with Jada and will also speak about how he spent time living in homes owned by Will when he was away filming. There are several publishers bidding for the books and August is lining up the best deal. He knows there are a lot of people fascinated by his story and is happy to tell it".

August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

On an episode of her talk show Red Table Talk in July 2020, Jada admitted to her romance with Alsina. When she met August through her son Jaden, she said that she and Will were in an open relationship at the time.

"It all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state" she stated.

"As time went on, I got into a different type of entanglement with August" she added, before being asked to clarify what she meant by Will.

Will and Jada speaking about her entanglement with August on Red Table Talk. Picture: Facebook

"It was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken. In the process of that relationship I definitely realized that you can't find happiness outside yourself". Jada then refuted August's allegation that Will had given them permission to conduct an affair.