Jada Pinkett-Smith's ex-fling August Alsina addresses 'entanglement' in new song

Referencing their affair in his new song 'Shake the Word', the R&B singer is also rumoured to be penning a tell-all book about their sex life

Jada Pinkett-Smith's former lover August Alsina has spoken out about their affair once again, this time in a new song titled 'Shake the World', sharing a snippet on his Instagram on Monday (April 4).

In the song, Alsina can be heard singing "Well, of course some s**t is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world's favourite".

It's also being reported that Alsina is looking to write a tell-all book that will into detail about his relationship with The Matrix Resurrections actress.

According to a source at The Sun, 'August is getting ready to sign a big money book deal which will detail his romantic liaisons with Jada'.

"He has always maintained that Will gave him permission to sleep with Jada, something they have publicly denied" they claims.

August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

"August will go into detail about his time with Jada and will also speak about how he spent time living in homes owned by Will when he was away filming" the source added.

"There are several publishers bidding for the books and August is lining up the best deal. He knows there are a lot of people fascinated by his story and is happy to tell it".

Jada Pinkett-Smith confirmed that she and Alsina had a relationship when she and Smith were "going through a difficult time" and broke up during their marriage. Picture: Instagram

Back in July 2020, Jada confessed to her affair with Alsina on an episode of her talk show Red Table Talk.

She claimed that at the time, her and Will were in an open relationship, when she met August through her son Jaden. "It all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state" she stated.

"The outpouring for him from our family was initially about his health. We found all those different resources to help pull him through and from there you and I were going through a very difficult time".

Will and Jada speaking about her entanglement with August on Red Table Talk. Picture: Facebook

"As time went on, I got into a different type of entanglement with August" she added, before being asked to clarify what she meant by Will.

"It was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken. In the process of that relationship I definitely realized that you can't find happiness outside yourself". She went onto deny August's claims that Will gave them his blessing to have an affair.

Will Smith slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. Picture: Getty

Last week, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face at the 94th Academy Awards after he joked about her hair loss on stage whilst presenting the award for Best Documentary by saying "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya.

Smith then walked onstage, slapped him in the face before returning to his seat yelling "keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth" twice. He has since apologised for his actions, resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences.