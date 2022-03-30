Jada Pinkett Smith's fling August Alsina 'responds to Oscars slap controversy'

The R&B singer has reacted to ex-flame Jada's husband, Will Smith's, incident with Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

August Alsina – who Jada Pinkett-Smith previously admitted to having an "entanglement" with - has seemingly weighed in the shocking incident which took place at the Oscars this year.

On Sunday (Mar 27) Jada's husband Will Smith left the audience and viewers shocked after he leapt on stage and slapped Chris Rock round the face.

August Alsina shares a photo of himself with a cryptic caption. Picture: Instagram

August took to Instagram on Tuesday (Mar 29) to advise his fans to "choose peace" in what seemingly appeared to be a reference to the incident.

The R&B singer wrote: "choose peace; trusting that life’s intricate puzzle pieces are all forming together for the greater good and mastering of the seasonally sometime chaotic nature of your life’s art piece, being formed and painted by birthing life to your internal masterpiece formed & grown through external chaos-metamorphosing alchemy, turned 2 light & beauty within, then turned Master P (i) E^CE shown without, of your life’s own whimsical & colorful art-piece, being co created and displayed through living while & after being broken to peace’s/pieces."

Will Smith (R) slapped Chris Rock (L) at the Oscars 2022, after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Picture: Getty

Back in 2020, Jada discussed her entanglement with August for the first time on Red Table Talk with her husband Will, admitting their connection brought her "joy" and "healed her".

The couple, who wed in 1997, said that they had believed they would be ending their marriage just prior to her hooking up with August.

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith got married on 31 December 1997. Picture: Getty

Will has remained in the headlines since Sunday - unfortunately overshadowing his historic Oscar win, but because he attacked the comedian, 57, after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett's shaven head.

Chris jokingly quipped to Jada: "Jada, can't wait for G.I. Jane 2."

The comedian reportedly did not know that Jada suffers from alopecia. However, Will reacted to the joke once he saw Jada's reaction.

Smith then stormed onstage, slapping Rock in the face before returning to his seat where he began yelling "keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth".