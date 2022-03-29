Jada Pinkett-Smith breaks silence on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

The actress has shared her thoughts on the incident that took place on Sunday

Jada Pinkett-Smith has posted for the first time following her husband Will Smith slapping Chris Rock live onstage at the 94th Academy Awards after he made a joke about her shaved head.

The Matrix Resurrections actress shared a quote on her Instagram feed that read: "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it".

The incident, which has dominated the world news since the ceremony took place saw Smith smack Rock whilst he presented the Best Documentary award. Smith apologised for his actions earlier this morning in an statement that read:

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally".

He continued: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness".

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will".

Chris Rock and Will Smith onstage during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Picture: Getty

Whilst presenting onstage, Rock made fun of Jada being bald saying "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya", hinting to her hair loss despite her being open over the past years about her suffering from alopecia.

After the comment was made, Smith stormed onstage, slapping Rock in the face before returning to his seat where he began yelling "keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth".

He went onto win the Best Actor award for playing Richard Williams in the 2021 film King Richard; a biopic about the life and times of the father and coach of Venus and Serena Williams.