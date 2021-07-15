Who voices Lola Bunny in Space Jam 2?
15 July 2021, 08:00
Everything you need to know about the current and past actors who have voiced Lola Bunny on Space Jam, from Zendaya to Kristen Wiig.
Space Jam 2 is set to drop on Friday, 16 July, with the highly-anticipated sequel following on from the iconic 1996 movie.
Fans are so glad to see the return of the live-action/animated comedy film coming to our screens 25 years on since the original, which starred basketball legend Michael Jordan.
A number of famous faces are set to grace the movie this time around, too, with LeBron James being cast as the lead character, playing himself.
With a number of huge characters returning for the sequel, here's everything you need to know about who voices Lola Bunny in Space Jam 2: The New Legacy and who has voiced the iconic character in the past…
Who voices Lola Bunny in Space Jam 2?
Zendaya is the talented voice behind Lola Bunny’s character in Space Jam 2.
The 24-year-old actress has a huge list of big roles behind her including her Disney roots to more recent roles in Euphoria and Malcolm & Marie.
Who voiced Lola Bunny in the original Space Jam?
Lola Bunny, AKA Bugs Bunny’s girlfriend, has been portrayed by a number of voice actors in the past.
Kath Soucie has most famously voiced the character, including in the original Space Jam movie.
From 2011-2014, writer, comedian and actress Kristen Wiig voiced Lola in The Looney Tunes Show.
Other actresses who have dabbled in a Lola voice role have also included:
- Jessica DiCicco
- Britt McKillip
- Rachel Ramras
- Carla Delaney
