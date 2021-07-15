Who voices Lola Bunny in Space Jam 2?

Zendaya is the voice behind Lola Bunny in Space Jam 2. Picture: Getty/WarnerBros

Everything you need to know about the current and past actors who have voiced Lola Bunny on Space Jam, from Zendaya to Kristen Wiig.

Space Jam 2 is set to drop on Friday, 16 July, with the highly-anticipated sequel following on from the iconic 1996 movie.

Fans are so glad to see the return of the live-action/animated comedy film coming to our screens 25 years on since the original, which starred basketball legend Michael Jordan.

A number of famous faces are set to grace the movie this time around, too, with LeBron James being cast as the lead character, playing himself.

With a number of huge characters returning for the sequel, here's everything you need to know about who voices Lola Bunny in Space Jam 2: The New Legacy and who has voiced the iconic character in the past…

Space Jam 2 is dropping in July. Picture: Getty

Who voices Lola Bunny in Space Jam 2?

Zendaya is the talented voice behind Lola Bunny’s character in Space Jam 2.

The 24-year-old actress has a huge list of big roles behind her including her Disney roots to more recent roles in Euphoria and Malcolm & Marie.

Zendaya is the voice of Lola Bunny in Space Jam 2. Picture: Getty

Kristen Wiig voiced Lola Bunny for a few years in the past. Picture: PA

Who voiced Lola Bunny in the original Space Jam?

Lola Bunny, AKA Bugs Bunny’s girlfriend, has been portrayed by a number of voice actors in the past.

Kath Soucie has most famously voiced the character, including in the original Space Jam movie.

From 2011-2014, writer, comedian and actress Kristen Wiig voiced Lola in The Looney Tunes Show.

Other actresses who have dabbled in a Lola voice role have also included:

Jessica DiCicco

Britt McKillip

Rachel Ramras

Carla Delaney

