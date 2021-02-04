Malcolm & Marie Netflix movie: release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Many fans were excited for the time it will be dropping, as it's during Black History Month and its in time for Valentines Day.

Netflix has revealed that Malcolm & Marie will be available for streaming on February 5, 2021.

It also enlists Zendaya, who won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for her lead role in the HBO series, Euphoria.

What is the Malcolm and Marie movie about?

According to Netflix, Malcolm & Marie is "an ode to the great Hollywood romance".

The film, directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, focusses on the couple: Malcolm and his girlfriend, Marie.

The plot takes off when the pair return home after a big film premiere and find themselves in a fight as they discuss their past relationships.

Zendaya stars in the American romantic drama movie as the character 'Marie'. Picture: Getty

In the trailer, Malcolm and Marie's deep love for each other is very evident as they share a chilling chemistry. However, their love is met with tension, which causes their relationship to be challenged.

Speaking to Level about Malcolm and Marie's relationship in the film, Zendaya said: "Marie, to me, is pushing the argument, throwing fuel on the fire. She walks in, ready to start an argument."

Zendaya continued; "She knows what triggers him and she pushes his buttons over and over. She knows exactly what buttons to push. She ignites the fire and she kind of likes it."

"If we're trying to say who's worse, I'm so interested to see where people fall on either side."

John David Washington stars in the American romantic drama movie as 'Malcolm'. Picture: Getty

Washington pointed out the relatability element to the film, adding: "There will be something in this film you can relate to. Maybe you don't fight and argue like Malcolm and Marie. But maybe you know the vulnerability that they each show."

He continued "Maybe you feel intensity toward your work the way Malcolm does or anxiety about your work the way Marie does."

It was revealed that the fight scene was actually inspired by a real situation Levinson, had with his wife.

Speaking to Marie Claire, he explained: “I remembered this moment when I was at the premiere for Assassination Nation."

"It had been a really brutal and intensive process, particularly the editing of that movie which I cut for about a year straight. Over that time, Ash [Levinson’s wife and co-producer, Ashley Levinson] had watched 100 cuts of 100 different versions of that movie, and when we were at the premiere, I forgot to thank her.”