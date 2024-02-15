Usher shares first pictures from secret Vegas wedding to girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea

By Anna Suffolk

Usher has shared the first pictures of his Vegas wedding to Jenn Goicoechea following his Super Bowl appearance.

Usher has had a very busy week - from headlining the iconic Super Bowl halftime show to marrying his longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, it's safe to say he has not rested.

The 'Confessions' singer and record label executive have been dating since 2019, and tied the knot following his 15-minute headline slot at the Super Bowl, which saw the Kansas City chiefs win against the San Fransisco 49ers.

The pair exchanged vows at a drive-thru tunnel, with Usher's mother Jonetta Patton the only witness in attendance.

US singer-songwriter Usher performs during Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. Picture: Getty

A representative for Usher told PEOPLE that "We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family."

"They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes."

Usher and Jenn have two young children together - a daughter, Sovereign Bo, and a son, Sire Castrello.

Usher shared a series of pictures on Instagram to celebrate his wedding with Jenna, revealing on the caption that they wed on 11 February, the day of the Super Bowl.

Their children were in attendance as Jenn wore a 'Mrs Raymond' embellished veil with an off the shoulder jumpsuit. Usher opted for a black and white two-tone suit alongside a bouquet of red and white roses.

Performing hits including 'Confessions Part II' and 'Caught Up', Usher's set included special guests Alicia Keys, Lil Jon and Ludadris and some pretty spectacular dancing on rollerskates.