Uncle Murda says Lil Nas X 'will catch AIDS and die' in homophobic new lyrics

The hip-hop rapper has received backlash over his homophobic lyrics directed at Lil Nas X during his “Rap Up 2021” song.

Trigger warning: This article contains homophobic and offensive lanaguage.

Uncle Murda has come under fire for his homophobic remarks aimed at Lil Nas X from his recent “Rap Up 2021” song.

At the end of the year, Uncle Murda carries on a tradition in hip-hop where a rapper recaps the most notable events, beefs, deaths, and things that occurred during the year.

Uncle Murda (real name Leonard Grant) is an American rapper from East New York, Brooklyn. Picture: Getty

Initially inspired by rapper Mad Skillz’s, who popularised the trend, Brooklyn rapper Uncle Murda made his own adaptation – called the “Rap Up” series.

He began the series in 2014 and has continued to reflect on the past years with his end of year raps.

This year, he has received backlash for his homophobic and offensive remarks about Lil Nas X.

In one bar, Uncle Murda raps the lyrics: "“Lil Nas X gon’ catch AIDS and die like Eazy-E / Hope the LGBTQ don’t cancel me / Like they tried to stop DaBaby from gettin’ paid / When he was talkin’ ’bout how they be givin’ each othеr AIDS."

Fans immediately took to his Instagram comment section after he shared the rap, claiming he was disrespectful and "tone deaf" with his lyrics.

One fan wrote: "Welp, the universe will pay you back soon enough for all the foul sh*t you said about these people. Trust that. AIDS? Wow. Yeah you gotta pay for that homie" while another commented: "This is awful. You should be ashamed".

Some fans commented LGBTQ+ emoji's and expressed their love for Lil Nas X, to show their support for the 22-year-old rapper.

Other fans took to Twitter to discuss the issue of rappers being homophobic and bullying people based on their sexuality.

On June 30, 2019, the last day of Pride Month, Lil Nas X publicly came out as gay. Picture: Getty

One fan tweeted: "680K people died from AIDS-related illnesses in 2020 and 79.3K MILLION people were infected, and y'all are laughing about what Uncle Murda said? That's "jokes" to you? Whether you agree with the LGBTQ+ community or not, WTF kinda comment is that to make about Eazy-E or Lil Nas X".

Another fan wrote: "Instead of worrying if Lil Nas X will die of AIDS , how about elder black men worry about young black rappers who are dying from violence from music crafted by Lil Boosie, Uncle Murda, etc.?"

See other fan reactions below.

Was excited to listen to Uncle Murda's 2021 wrap up, first line is about hoping Lil Nas X will die of aids. Like you're 41 dude. Why does this grown ass man want this kid dead? @Empire are you cool with distributing an artist with such vitriolic hatred for gay kids? — Boxcar Scar (@BoxcarScar) January 1, 2022

meanwhile nobody knows who “uncle murda” is and lil nas x is a worldwide superstar pic.twitter.com/qKfHX0CGKn — la bardi 🦚 (@bardigang5ever) January 1, 2022

Why Uncle Murda had to say that stupid shhh about Lil Nas X ? Why these cats can't just leave bruh alone? — StarGayze (@EyeAmSai) January 2, 2022

Uncle murda did the same wrap up song last year talking about Lil Nas X, now you decided to up the homophobia bro? Really? Lol — D. Hassan (@runnnfortyfour) January 1, 2022

What is an Uncle Murda and why does it have Lil Nas X's name in its mouth? — Klarna Kutie (@jerzeegurl77) January 1, 2022

Uncle Murda also gained backlash for questioning Tyler, the Creator’s sexuality, and dissing Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s marital affairs.

Here are the lyrics Uncle Murda has been pulled up for:

Tyler, The Creator: “Who the f*ck be listening to Tyler, The Creator’s music? / That’s what DJ Khaled said, I know he don’t like losing / How he get the No. 1 album over Khaled when he be out here tossing other n*****’ salads?”

Will Smith And Jada Pinkett-Smith: “Jada out here still making Will look stupid / She said when he f**k her she don’t like the way that he do it / I’m like, damn he probably don’t get her wet / He be turnin’ her off with all that throwing up after sex / Still got the nerve to show their sex tape to his grandmother / I get it, I see why she let August Alsina f**k her.”

Talib Kweli: “In that whole interview Kanye was out of line / Big Sean the worst n*gga he said he ever signed / He don’t like the way that Talib Kweli rhyme / He was using them backpack rappers the whole time / I ain’t a fan of that backpack rap neither / You’ll never hear Talib Kweli coming out my speakers.”

Kwame Brown: “He tell you what’s necessary not what you wanna hear / Like when Stephen Jackson made fun of Kwame Brown career / Him and Matt Barnes wasn’t lying he ain’t sh*t / We went over all his stats with Stephen A. Smith / He a certified bum he averaged two points / ‘Love Don’t Live Here’ dropping soon, that’s my new joint.”

Freddie Gibbs: “So when he talk tough we don’t believe what he said / His father a cop and his brother down with the DEA / Yea I ain’t like his reaction when Nas won a Grammy / He never lost in court ’cause law enforcement is his family / I know I ain’t the only one that feel like he hated / Freddie album ain’t deserve to be Grammy-nominated.”