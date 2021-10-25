What did Boosie Badazz say during his homophobic rant about Lil Nas X?

25 October 2021, 17:32 | Updated: 25 October 2021, 17:39

What happened between Boosie Badazz and Lil Nas X? Here's everything we know...

Boosie Badazz has received backlash online after going on a homophobic rant aimed at rapper Lil Nas X.

The 'Period' rapper has been voicing his opinions on Lil Nas X's sexuality on social media and during interviews.

Fans are outraged with the 'disrespect' and have often referred to his views as 'ignorant' – but what has he said?

Trigger warning: Homophobic language, offensive content and mentions of suicide

  1. What did Lil Nas X say about Boosie Badazz?

    After months of Boosie Badazz publicly speaking on Lil Nas X's sexuality, the 'Industry Baby' rapper decided to troll the rapper on IG Live.

    While Lil Nas X made light of the negativity and tried to make playful jokes, the situation escalated with Boosie's response.

    On Saturday (Oct 23) Lil Nas X took to Instagram Live to troll Boosie, claiming that he has a collaboration on the way with the Louisiana rapper.

    "So I been working on this song with Lil Boosie bro, I had this song with Lil Boosie finna come out, sh*t fire".

  2. What did Boosie Badazz say about Lil Nas X?

    Boosie Badazz has left fans outraged after his response to Lil Nas X jokingly claiming they have a song on the way.

    In a now-deleted tweet, Boosie launched into a homophobic rant using slurs and suggesting that Lil Nas X should commit suicide.

    Boosie Badazz previously called Lil Nas X "the most disrespectful muthaf**ka in the world".
    Boosie Badazz previously called Lil Nas X "the most disrespectful muthaf**ka in the world". Picture: Getty

    Boosie wrote: ““Stop trolling me f****t Lol. U a whole b**ch playing with a gangsta SMH U can keep s**king d**k n getting f**ked n your ass n peace,” the tweet began.

    “N #uhateyourself I would too if I was you LOL.”He ended the tweet, writing: “NasX if you #commitsuicide you would do this world a huge favor Nobody wants U here.”

    Boosie Badazz goes on a homophobic tirade against Lil Nas X.
    Boosie Badazz goes on a homophobic tirade against Lil Nas X. Picture: Twitter/@boosieofficial

    Lil Nas X responded by trolling Boosie again with a misdirection tweet reading: “I am truly saddened. i have never been so mortified in my life.

    i can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire October.”

    It's not the first time the rapper has publicly spoken on Lil Nas X's sexuality.

    On Wednesday (July 28), Boosie mentioned Lil Nas X during a rant about his displeasure of people canceling DaBaby for his homophobic remarks.

    The rapper claimed that he would 'beat up' Lil Nas X if he sees him naked at the the VMAs.

    Lil Nas X performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in September.
    Lil Nas X performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in September. Picture: Getty

    If I was DaBaby, I'll tell them f**k y'all," Boosie Badazz said in his Instagram Live video. "Lucky I couldn't be DaBaby, I'll tell them f**k y'all b**ches. ’Cause he [DaBaby] said something about some sh*t."

    Boosie continued his rant, saying "[Lil Nas X] and them they want to perform naked for charity. Bruh, they don't tell him nothin'. They shouldn't be pickin' sides."

    "That's the most disrespectful muthaf**ka in the world he said that he gonna get naked onstage," he added.

    Lil Nas X responded with the tweets below:

See fan reactions below.

